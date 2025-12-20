Instant Analysis after Alabama's 34-24 Comeback Win over Oklahoma in CFP

NORMAN, Okla.–– Survive and advance. That all it takes once you reach the postseason, and that's exactly what No. 9 Alabama did on Friday night in Oklahoma.

The Crimson Tide came back from a 17-point deficit in the second quarter to beat No. 8 Oklahoma, 34-24.

"I couldn't be more proud of these guys," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said after the game. "Just the resiliency–– it's kind of been a theme all season long, but it showed up tonight in a big way on the road down 17 and coming back the way we did just one score at a time. Just really stayed the course. Each side of the ball had their moments and big plays. We just kept plugging away."

The comeback started in the second quarter with a 10-yard touchdown from Ty Simpson to Lotzeir Brooks. Zabien Brown's 50-yard interception returned for a touchdown tied the game at 17-17 right before the half, and Brooks' second touchdown of the night completed the comeback for the Crimson Tide in the third quarter.

Alabama added on with a Daniel Hill touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

"Great fight by our football team," Alabama defensive coordinator When you're down 17-0, the way that you have to protect your sideline, the energy, to go on a 34-7 run after being down 17-0, that's what we're trying to build this team on. You think back on where we have gone, and you think about a year ago not being able to answer the bell and not punch back, and now I think all our kids do is they fight, they punch, and they just keep punching, and that's the only way you come back from a 17-0 game like that. You play great team football. You play complementary football."

Simpson finished with 232 yards and two touchdowns. Deontae Lawson led the way on defense with 10 total tackles, including a sack and pass breakup. The defense finished with five sacks, a new season high.

The Crimson Tide will now face No. 1 Indiana in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal on Jan. 1 at 3 p.m. CT on ESPN. It will be the first meeting between the two programs.

Watch the above video as Alabama Crimson Tide on SI Writers Katie Windham and Joe Gaither share their final thoughts and takeaways after the Crimson Tide's 34-24 win over the Sooners.

