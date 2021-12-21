Live Updates: No. 10 Alabama Basketball vs Davidson at the Inaugural C.M. Newton Classic

Live updates, stats and analysis from Legacy Arena in downtown Birmingham as the Crimson Tide looks to close out its non-conference portion of the season with a win.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — On Tuesday night, No. 10 Alabama basketball will look to close out its non-conference portion of the season with a victory over the Davidson Wildcats.

While the Crimson Tide has won three of its last four games, including beating No. 3 Gonzaga in Seattle and a very good Houston team, the team's loss at Memphis last Tuesday night still stings in the minds of Alabama fans. On Saturday, the Crimson Tide was able to hold off the Jacksonville State Gamecocks, and Alabama will be in search of one final victory heading into SEC play later this month.

Follow along at BamaCentral.com for live updates, stats and analysis from Legacy Arena in downtown Birmingham as the Crimson Tide take on the Wildcats in the inaugural C.M. Newton Classic.

First Half

(most recent update at the top)

Bediako dunks the basketball, assisted by Quinerly. Alabama has now pulled within five at the under-8 media timeout. 25-20 Davidson.

Quinerly makes it back-to-back threes for Alabama. 25-18 Davison.

19-2 run. However, Gary responds on the offensive end of the court for Alabama with a three-pointer of his own. 25-15 Davidson at the eight-minute mark.

16-2 run. Another three-pointer by the Wildcats, this time by Luka Brajkovic. Timeout Alabama.

Make that a 13-2 run, this time thanks to a three-pointer by Jones. Davison misses a three on the opposite end of the court, and Davidson picks up the rebound.

A layup by Davidson's Michael Jones gives the Wildcats a 14-12 lead at the 10-minute mark. Davidson is on a 10-2 run.

A three-point basket followed by two free throws for Davidson ties the game at 12.

At the under-12 media timeout, the Crimson Tide still leads 12-7. Shackelford's five points still leads the Crimson Tide, while Charles Bediako and Darius Miles both lead the team in rebounds with two apiece.

J.D. Davison has entered the game for Alabama.

Gary hits two free throws to put the Crimson Tide up 6-4 at the under-16 media timeout.

So far on the night, Shackelford is 2-2 from the floor and made his first and only three-point attempt of the night.

Statbroadcast is currently down, so trending stats will be unavailable until technicians are able to fix the issue inside Legacy Arena. At the 17:03 mark, Alabama leads Davidson 5-4.

Davidson wins the opening tip and drives down the court for two points.

Davison will not start tonight despite being listed earlier as a starter.

Pregame

Tonight's officials: Doug Shows, Todd Austin, Owens Shortt.

Alabama freshman guard J.D. Davison (knee) practiced with the team on the court pregame and seemed to be moving around fine. He is wearing compression sleeves on both legs.

The starting lineups for both teams have been announced. Notably, Davison is included for the Crimson Tide:

Game Preview

It has been a wild few days around college basketball and in Tuscaloosa when it comes to scheduling. After months with little to no cancellations due to COVID in college and professional sports, dozens of games have been altered this past week.

Alabama was originally slated to face Colorado State on Tuesday in the C.M. Newton Classic in Birmingham. Early on Friday, Colorado State cancelled its Saturday game because of COVID issues within the program, and then by the end of the day Friday, Alabama was looking for a new opponent.

The Crimson Tide found a new opponent in the Davidson Wildcats. Davidson was supposed to play Loyola-Chicago on Tuesday, but that game was cancelled because of COVID issues within Loyola's program which made them available to play the Crimson Tide on Tuesday.

With that, here's everything you need to know about Alabama vs Davidson:

How to Watch C.M. Newton Classic: No. 6 Alabama Basketball vs Davidson

Who: Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2) vs Davidson Wildcats (8-2)

When: 6 p.m. CT, Tuesday, December 21

Where: Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham, AL

TV: SECNetwork+

Opening line per SI Sportsbook: TBD

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide managed to overcome a sloppy start and slow shooting night to beat Jacksonville State 65-59 in Coleman Coliseum. Keon Ellis led the way with 20 points and 10 rebounds for Alabama.

Last time out, Davidson: The Wildcats were actually in the middle of playing their game against Radford when the schedule change was announced to play Alabama. Davidson had a convincing 74-54 win over Radford with junior guard Foster Loyer leading the way with 24 points for the Wildcats. Davidson had four of its five starters finish in double-figures.