Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama at Tennessee

Tyler Martin

Alabama at Tennessee Pregame/Warmups

  • The Crimson Tide's quarterbacks, Mac Jones, Bryce Young, and Paul Tyson, have now entered the field. 
  • Both team's specialists have taken the field and, for Alabama, it appears senior Charlie Scott will have punting duties today. 
  • Pruitt reveals to CBS that quarterback Jarrett Guarantano will start for Tennessee.
  • A glimpse inside the Crimson Tide's locker room for today: 
  • Today's officiating crew is as follows: referee Alex Moore, umpire Tom Quick, linesman Gary Jayroe, line judge Chad Lorance, field judge Phillip Davenport, side judge Sean Petty, back judge Tom Fimmen, center judge Ron Turner, alternate Ted Pitts, and handling replay responsibilities is Stan Murray. 
  • Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne is out of isolation from his battle with COVID-19 and was at basketball practice this morning. Unfortunately, he won't be in Knoxville.

Game Preview

The 2020 installment of the 'Third Saturday in October' rivalry between the University of Alabama and Tennessee has arrived. 

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban and company enter the game undefeated at 4-0 and are still riding the waves of an emotional victory over No. 4 Georgia, 41-24. While the Volunteers are on a two-game skid after starting the season 2-0 with wins over South Carolina and Missouri.

This contest also marks the fourth in a row where Saban is facing off against a former assistant. Jeremy Pruitt will look to be the first one in 23 tries to take down their his boss. 

Where: Neyland Stadium 

Time: 2:30 p.m (CT)

TV: CBS

Radio: Crimson TIde Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Eli Gold, Analyst: John Parker Wilson, Sideline: Rashad Johnson) CTSN on Sirius/XM 132/192

Online: CBSsports.com

Series info: Alabama and Tennessee will meet for the 103rd time on Saturday. The Crimson Tide leads the all-time series, 57-37-8 (56-38-7 NCAA), including a 26-20-1 mark in Knoxville. The Tide came away with a 35-13 win in Tuscaloosa last season and has won the last 13 pairings between the two schools. That 13-game streak includes a 58-21 victory in UA’s last trip to Knoxville to 2018. Alabama head coach Nick Saban is 15-1 for his career againstTennessee, including a perfect 13-0 mark at Alabama. Former UA defensive coordinatorJeremy Pruitt is in his third season as the Vols’ head coach and is 0-2 against Alabama.

Keep an eye on: Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones has thrown for 400 yards in three consecutive games, the longest streak in Alabama history.  

This story will be updated.

