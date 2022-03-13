Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama Softball at No. 21 LSU

The Crimson Tide looks to salvage a game against the Tigers in the series finale from Baton Rouge.

For the first time this season, Alabama heads into a Sunday coming off a loss. And not just one loss, but two, after getting swept in Saturday's doubleheader at LSU.

How will the Crimson Tide respond?

In Saturday's doubleheader, three of Alabama's pitchers combined to give up a season high in hits, runs and walks in the 13-6 loss. It was a different story in game two. Lexi Kilfoyl made her return to the circle and only allowed three hits, but one of them was a grand slam that helped the Tigers win game two 5-1. Jenna Johnson had a home run in both games, and her home run in game two was the only Alabama hit.



Team 26 has the opportunity to salvage a game in the series finale at Tiger Park Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+.

Pregame

LSU Starting Lineup (19-6, 2-0 SEC)

1. Danieca Coffey- 3B

2. Ciara Briggs- CF

3. Taylor Pleasants- SS

4. Georgia Clark- DP

5. Ali Newland- LF

6. Raeleen Gutierrez- 1B

7. McKenzie Redoutey- RF

8. Morgan Cummins- C

9. Sydney Peterson- 2B

Starting Pitcher- Ali Kilponen (9-2, 1.41 ERA)

Montana Fouts (10-0, 1.34 ERA) gets the start in the circle.

Jenna Johnson moves back into the leadoff spot after going 3-5 with two home runs and four RBIs on Saturday.