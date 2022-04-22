Skip to main content

Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama Softball at Texas A&M

The Crimson Tide begins its final SEC road series of the regular season against the Aggies.

The regular season is winding down, and Alabama softball remains in good position within the SEC and nationally heading into the postseason. 

The Crimson Tide (38-6, 13-5 SEC) travel to College Station to take on a Texas A&M team (24-17, 3-12 SEC) that has struggled overall in conference play but does have wins over Florida, Georgia and LSU.

Alabama leads the all-time series over the Aggies 19-4, including three in a row. The two teams last met in College Station in 2019 when Alabama took two of three. 

First pitch for game one at Davis Diamond is scheduled for 6 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

(latest updates at the top)

Live Updates

Top 1- Alabama batting

  • Prange leads off the game with a deep single off the right field wall. 
  • The first pitch to Ashley Prange is a strike, and game one between the Crimson Tide and Aggies is underway. 
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Alabama Starting Lineup

Ashley Prange

1. Ashley Prange- 3B

Jenna Lord

2. Jenna Lord- DP

Ally Shipman

3. Ally Shipman- C

Bailey Dowling

4. Bailey Dowling- SS

Kaylee Tow

5. Kaylee Tow- 1B

Megan Bloodworth

6. Megan Bloodworth- 2B

Jenna Johnson

7. Jenna Johnson- LF

Kat Grill

8. Kat Grill- RF

Dallis Goodnight

9. Dallis Goodnight- CF

Montana Fouts

Starting Pitcher- Montana Fouts

Texas A&M Starting Lineup

1. Haley Lee- 1B

2. Makinzy Herzog- DP

3. Trinity Cannon- 3B

4. Morgan Smith- RF

5. Rylen Wiggins- 2B

6. Mayce Allen- C

7. Star Ferguson- CF

8. Cayden Baker- LF

9. Koko Wooley- SS

Starting pitcher- Grace Uribe

Charlie Nikitas
All Things Bama

Alabama Concludes Play at the SEC Men’s Golf Championships

By University of Alabama sports information7 minutes ago
Alabama starting pitcher Garrett McMillan
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs No. 14 Georgia

By Joey Blackwell18 minutes ago
Alabama forward Juwan Gary (4) drives along the baseline against LSU center Efton Reid (15) in Coleman Coliseum on the campus of the University of Alabama.
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Is Alabama Basketball's Extensive Roster Turnover Good or Bad?

By Clay Miller3 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Josh Jobe (28) against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
Bama/NFL

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Alabama Crimson Tide Cornerback Josh Jobe

By Christopher Walsh4 hours ago
Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Tyler Harrell (8) runs the ball against Clemson Tigers cornerback Fred Davis II (2) during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Clemson defeated Louisville 30-24.
All Things Bama

Alabama Lands Louisville WR Tyler Harrell out of Transfer Portal

By Tony Tsoukalas5 hours ago
Britton Johnson vs Missouri
All Things Bama

Alabama Walk-On G Britton Johnson Announces Transfer Destination

By Joey Blackwell6 hours ago
Will Anderson, 2022 A-Day
All Things Bama

Will Anderson Jr. Heads 'Special' Front Seven Developing for Alabama Football

By Katie Windham10 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Paul Bear Bryant (right) with assistant coach Mal Moore (left) on the sideline against the Auburn Tigers at Legion Field.
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 22, 2022

By Katie Windham18 hours ago