Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama Softball at Texas A&M

The Crimson Tide begins its final SEC road series of the regular season against the Aggies.

The regular season is winding down, and Alabama softball remains in good position within the SEC and nationally heading into the postseason.

The Crimson Tide (38-6, 13-5 SEC) travel to College Station to take on a Texas A&M team (24-17, 3-12 SEC) that has struggled overall in conference play but does have wins over Florida, Georgia and LSU.

Alabama leads the all-time series over the Aggies 19-4, including three in a row. The two teams last met in College Station in 2019 when Alabama took two of three.

First pitch for game one at Davis Diamond is scheduled for 6 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

(latest updates at the top)

Top 1- Alabama batting

Prange leads off the game with a deep single off the right field wall.

The first pitch to Ashley Prange is a strike, and game one between the Crimson Tide and Aggies is underway.

Alabama Starting Lineup Alabama Athletics 1. Ashley Prange- 3B Alabama Athletics 2. Jenna Lord- DP Alabama Athletics 3. Ally Shipman- C Alabama Athletics 4. Bailey Dowling- SS Alabama Athletics 5. Kaylee Tow- 1B Alabama Athletics 6. Megan Bloodworth- 2B Alabama Athletics 7. Jenna Johnson- LF Alabama Athletics 8. Kat Grill- RF Alabama Athletics 9. Dallis Goodnight- CF Alabama Athletics Starting Pitcher- Montana Fouts

Texas A&M Starting Lineup

1. Haley Lee- 1B

2. Makinzy Herzog- DP

3. Trinity Cannon- 3B

4. Morgan Smith- RF

5. Rylen Wiggins- 2B

6. Mayce Allen- C

7. Star Ferguson- CF

8. Cayden Baker- LF

9. Koko Wooley- SS

Starting pitcher- Grace Uribe