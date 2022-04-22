Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama Softball at Texas A&M
The regular season is winding down, and Alabama softball remains in good position within the SEC and nationally heading into the postseason.
The Crimson Tide (38-6, 13-5 SEC) travel to College Station to take on a Texas A&M team (24-17, 3-12 SEC) that has struggled overall in conference play but does have wins over Florida, Georgia and LSU.
Alabama leads the all-time series over the Aggies 19-4, including three in a row. The two teams last met in College Station in 2019 when Alabama took two of three.
First pitch for game one at Davis Diamond is scheduled for 6 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.
Live Updates
Top 1- Alabama batting
- Prange leads off the game with a deep single off the right field wall.
- The first pitch to Ashley Prange is a strike, and game one between the Crimson Tide and Aggies is underway.
Alabama Starting Lineup
1. Ashley Prange- 3B
2. Jenna Lord- DP
3. Ally Shipman- C
4. Bailey Dowling- SS
5. Kaylee Tow- 1B
6. Megan Bloodworth- 2B
7. Jenna Johnson- LF
8. Kat Grill- RF
9. Dallis Goodnight- CF
Starting Pitcher- Montana Fouts
Texas A&M Starting Lineup
1. Haley Lee- 1B
2. Makinzy Herzog- DP
3. Trinity Cannon- 3B
4. Morgan Smith- RF
5. Rylen Wiggins- 2B
6. Mayce Allen- C
7. Star Ferguson- CF
8. Cayden Baker- LF
9. Koko Wooley- SS
Starting pitcher- Grace Uribe