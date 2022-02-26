Skip to main content

Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama Softball Day 2 at Mardi Gras Mambo

Two more Louisiana teams in Northwestern State and Louisiana Tech are on the Saturday schedule for the Crimson Tide.

After throwing Mardi Gras treats from their own float at a parade Saturday morning, the Alabama softball team heads back to the diamond in Youngsville for two more games against Louisiana foes. 

First up, at 3 p.m. is matchup with the Northwestern State Lady Demons (8-4), who went 2-0 on the opening day of the Mardi Gras Mambo with wins over Lipscomb and Eastern Illinois. Approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of that game, the Crimson Tide will take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. Louisiana Tech went 1-1 on Friday with a win over St. Thomas and loss to Portland State. 

Alabama opened the tournament with a 5-2 win over Nicholls and a 5-0 victory against Southeastern Louisiana to improve to 12-0 on the season. Alex Salter got the start in game one with Jaala Torrence coming in the sixth inning to relieve her. Montana Fouts started game two and pitched seven shutout innings. 

(latest updates at the top)

Live Updates

Bottom 1- Alabama batting

  • Goodnight steals second, and a double from Ashley Prange brings in the first run of the game. Alabama leads 1-0. 
  • After a length at-bat, Dallis Goodnight opens the game for Alabama with a single to left field. 

Top 1- Northwestern State batting

MID 1: Alabama 0, Northwestern State 0

  • Kilfoyl allows a one-out single, but that is all. She also picks up two strikeouts. 

Pregame

  • Alabama is the designated home team for the first time this weekend, and will open the game in the field.
  • Lexi Kilfoyl gets the start in the circle (3-0, 0.40 ERA)

Alabama Starting Lineup vs. Northwestern State

Dallis Goodnight makes a catch in center field

1. Dallis Goodnight- CF

Ashley Prange

2. Ashley Prange- 3B

Kaylee Tow

3. Kaylee Tow- 1B

Ally Shipman

4. Ally Shipman- C

Megan Bloodworth

5. Megan Bloodworth- 2B

Lexi Kilfoyl

6. Lexi Kilfoyl- P

Bailey Dowling

7. Bailey Dowling- SS

Abby Doerr

8. Abby Doerr- DP

Kat Grill

9. Kat Grill- LF

Jordan Stephens

Jordan Stephens- RF

Dallis Goodnight and Lexi Kilfoyl
