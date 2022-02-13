Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama Softball vs New Mexico

The Crimson Tide is looking to close out opening weekend with a perfect record at the Candrea Classic.

It has been quite the successful weekend for Alabama softball so far at the Candrea Classic in Arizona. The Crimson Tide opened play on Friday with an 11-0 win over Southern Utah. Saturday, Alabama beat Oregon State 5-1 and Arizona 11-0 and now looks to get one final win before heading back to Tuscaloosa.

The Crimson Tide takes on New Mexico Sunday afternoon, and redshirt freshman Alex Salter gets her first start in the circle in an Alabama uniform. The only other change in the lineup is Kat Grill starting in right field instead of Savannah Woodard.

For the first time in four games, Alabama is the designated home team and will begin the game in the field.

Bottom 3

END 3: Alabama 4, New Mexico 0

Three up, three down for Alabama in the bottom of the third.

Top 3

MID 3: Alabama 4, New Mexico 0

A double play erases the baserunner, and Salter has still faced the minimum through three.

The Lobos get their first baserunner with a single from Taryn Young.

Salter starts the third with a strikeout.

Bottom 2

END 2: Alabama 4, New Mexico 0

Shipman flies out to the warning track in center to end the inning.

Goodnight steals second and advances to third with a wild throw. Tow walks to put runners on the corners with two outs.

Two outs for Alabama to start the inning before Goodnight gets hit by a pitch.

Top 2

MID 2: Alabama 4, New Mexico 0

Salter picks up three quick outs, including another strikeout.

Bottom 1

END 1: Alabama 4, New Mexico 0

Prange flies out to right to end the inning, but Alabama gets four early runs on the board.

Bloodworth with an RBI-triple off the center field wall to score Shipman. Alabama up 4-0

Bloodworth now hitting .667 on the season with seven RBIs.

Now Doerr send a sac fly out to center field and scores Tow. Alabama lead up to 3-0 with two outs.

Dowling with a sac fly RBI to score Goodnight from third. Alabama leads 2-0

Shipman walks to load the bases, and New Mexico State will make a pitching change.

Tow walks to put two runners on with no outs for Shipman.

Goodnight sends a double out to centerfield, and Johnson scores from second. Alabama leads 1-0

Johnson leads off with a single and steals second. She's now hitting .583 on the weekend.

Top 1

MID 1: Alabama 0, New Mexico 0

A flyout and groundout end the inning for New Mexico.