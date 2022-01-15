Live Updates: No. 24 Alabama at Mississippi State

Live updates, stats and analysis from Humphrey Coliseum as the Crimson Tide looks to get back on track against the Bulldogs and pick up a road SEC win.

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Four games into the conference schedule Alabama basketball has as many SEC losses as it did all of last season. The Crimson Tide (11-5, 2-2 SEC) faces a difficult road test at Mississippi State (11-4, 2-1 SEC) Saturday evening in Humphrey Coliseum to try and right the ship. Alabama has lost two in a row and three of its last five.

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville is the site where Alabama clinched the SEC regular season title last season. It was the first time the Crimson Tide had won in Starkville since 2017. Alabama swept the Bulldogs in three meetings last year, and Mississippi State will be looking for revenge.

Alabama transfer Javian Davis is now a redshirt junior for Mississippi State. Earlier this week during media availability, Alabama head coach Nate Oats said that Davis still keeps up with his former Alabama teammates and coaches and even spent time in Tuscaloosa this summer.

"I saw him this summer and we talked, so I've still got a good relationship with him," Oats said. "And I hope he does really well except for the two games against us."

Davis is averaging 5.8 points per game and 3.6 rebounds per game for Mississippi State.

Alabama has played Mississippi State more than any other opponent in program history, and the Crimson Tide leads the all-time series 129-77. It is still early enough in the season that this is not a must win game for the Crimson Tide, but it could be an important turning point for this team.

Follow along for live updates throughout the game with the most recent updates at the top.

First Half

9:25- After a nice drive by Gurley to the basket and two free throws from Keon Ellis, Alabama holds a 26-23 lead.

10:41- Miles makes two free throws to retake the lead for Alabama. He is up to seven points. 22-21 Crimson Tide

11:20- Bediako goes 1-2 from the free throw line. Mississippi State still leads 21-20.

Mississippi State leads 21-19 at the under-12 media timeout with Charles Bediako shooting two free throws coming out of the timeout. Alabama really struggling to find an answer defensively for the size of the Bulldogs inside.

11:57- Miles sinks a 3 to tie the game at 19-19. Some nice minutes off the bench for miles here in the first half.

12:47- Darius Miles with two offensive rebounds on the same possession and lays the second one in. Mississippi State leads 19-16.

The Bulldogs are already in the bonus with 13:35 to go in the first half.

Mississippi State with 10 of its 17 points coming from offensive rebounds. Bulldogs are also an impressive 7-8 from the line early.

Another possession, same story for Alabama. The defense gets a stop, but can't get the rebound, and the Bulldogs get two more second-chance points to retake the lead at 15-14.

14:25- Alabama retakes the lead on a Shackelford and-1. 14-13 Alabama

14:43- Two free throws from Iverson Molinar give Mississippi State the 13-11 lead. Alabama already up to five team fouls barely over five minutes into the game.

15:44- Out of the timeout, Alabama gives up another offensive rebound leaving to two more second chance points for the Bulldogs. Game tied 11-11.

Alabama holds an 11-9 lead at the first media timeout. Jaden Shackelford leads the offense early with seven points. Bulldogs already have three offensive rebounds that have led to six second chance points.

16:11- Jahvon Quinerly picks up his second foul early in the game while fouling Shakeel Moore on a shot he makes. Moore converts the free throw, and Alabama's lead is cut to 11-9.

16:59- Shackelford stays hot, this time making his first 3 of the game. Alabama leads 9-6.

17:45- Shackelford remains aggressive driving to the paint and scores again. Alabama up 6-4.

After the Bulldogs get an offensive board on a free throw miss, and Garrison Brooks lays it in, Alabama ties the game with a dunk from Charles Bediako.

19:15- Jaden Shackelford opens the scoring with a drive to the paint, and Alabama holds an early 2-0 lead.

Mississippi State wins the opening tip, and we are underway.

Pregame

Starting lineup for Alabama:

Jahvon Quinerly



Jaden Shackelford



Keon Ellis



Noah Gurley



Charles Bediako

Gurley starting in the four spot in place of Juwan Gary.

Starting lineup for Mississippi State:

Iverson Molinar



Shakeel Moore



Garrison Brooks



D.J. Jeffries



Tolu Smith

Smith has been out since late December with a pinky toe injury.

Tonight's officials: Terry Wymer, Chuck Jones and Todd Austin