Live Updates: No. 25 Alabama Basketball vs. Texas A&M

Updates, stats and analysis from Coleman Coliseum as Alabama basketball looks to close out the home schedule with a win.

The last game in Coleman Coliseum is here as No. 25 Alabama hosts Texas A&M. The Crimson Tide has won five of its last six games and looks to begin March on a strong note heading into the postseason. 

(latest updates at the top)

First Half

  • At the under-16 timeout, the Crimson Tide and Aggies are tied at 9-9. Charles Bediako has four early points for Alabama. Jaden Shackelford will be shooting three free throws out of the timeout. 
  • 16:32- Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams is issued a technical foul chirping with the refs in a 7-7 game. Darius Miles makes both technical free throws, and Alabama now leads 9-7. 
  • Alabama wins the opening tip and we are underway. 

Alabama Starting Lineup vs. Texas A&M

JD Davison vs Missouri

G- JD Davison 

8.6 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 4.0 APG

Darius Miles at Mississippi State

F- Darius Miles

5.9 PPG, 3.5 RPG

Jaden Shackelford

G- Jaden Shackelford

17.0 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 1.5 APG

Alabama Crimson Tide center Charles Bediako (10) goes to the basket during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.

F- Charles Bediako

6.8 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 1.7 BPG

Keon Ellis at Auburn

G- Keon Ellis

11.9 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 1.9 APG

Pregame

  • Tonight's officials
    • Doug Shows
    • Chuck Jones
    • Todd Austin

How to Watch:

Who: Alabama (19-10, 9-7 SEC) vs. Texas A&M (18-11, 7-9 SEC)

Read More

When: 6 p.m. CT, Wednesday

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network with Chris Stewart (play-by-play), Bryan Passink (analyst) and Roger Hoover (sideline) on the call. The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

Last time out, Alabama: On Senior Night, Alabama got out to a fast start with Jahvon Quinerly, Keon Ellis and James Rojas all hitting threes before the first media timeout to give the Crimson Tide the early 12-5 lead. Alabama built a 50-27 lead at halftime, but came out in the second a little sluggish, allowing the Gamecocks to cut the lead to six.

The intensity ramped up on defense and shots started falling again as the Crimson Tide held on to beat South Carolina 90-71. Jaden Shackelford had 21 points, Quinerly added 20 and Ellis had 17.

Last time out, Texas A&M: The Aggies went on the road and beat a flailing Ole Miss team 76-66 Saturday. Texas A&M scored the first 14 points of the game and took a huge lead into halftime at 46-23, and the Rebels could never get it closer. Aggies guard Tyrece Radford had a season high 19 points in the win.

The series: Alabama leads the all time series 12-9, but the Aggies currently hold a three-game win streak over the Crimson Tide including the last two games in Coleman Coliseum. Alabama hasn't beaten Texas A&M in Tuscaloosa since Dec. 2017 when the Aggies came into town as the No. 5 team in the country. The two teams have not played since 2020 because last season's matchup was cancelled due to icy weather conditions in Texas last February. 

