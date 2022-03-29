Live Updates: No. 4 Alabama Softball vs. Alabama State

Six true freshman are in the starting lineup for the Crimson Tide against the Hornets.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After a 4-0 week on the road, Alabama softball is back in Tuscaloosa for a midweek matchup with instate opponent Alabama State.

The Hornets are 14-15 overall this season and only 1-5 on the road. The Crimson Tide is 12-2 at home this year but have lost two of its last four at home, including the last midweek game against Florida State.

With Alabama State in town, Patrick Murphy is giving some young faces opportunities in the starting lineup. All six of the true freshman on the roster are in the starting lineup, plus redshirt freshman pitcher Alex Salter in the circle.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

(latest updates at the top)

Bottom 2

END 2: Alabama 3, Alabama State 0

Shipman flies out to the centerfield warning track to end the inning. Alabama doesn't score in the 2nd.

A one-out walk drawn by Kali Heivilin and single from Goodnight puts runners on first and second with one out.

Top 2

MID 2: Alabama 3, Alabama State 0

Another quick three up, three down inning for the Hornets in the 2nd.

Bottom 1

END 1: Alabama 3, Alabama State 0

Jenna Lord singles up the middle to drive in two runs. Alabama up 3-0.

It's followed by three straight singles from Aubrey Barnhart, Ally Shipman and Abby Doerr. The last single scores Barnhart from second, and Alabama takes the early 1-0 lead.

Dallis Goodnight opens the game with a walk, but is thrown out trying to steal second.

Top 1

MID 1: Alabama 0, Alabama State 0

Salter has a quick 1-2-3 frame in the top of the 1st to open the game.

Alabama Starting Lineup Photo | SEC 1. Dallis Goodnight- CF Alabama Athletics 2. Aubrey Barnhart- 1B Alabama Athletics 3. Ally Shipman- DP Alabama Athletics 4. Abby Doerr- C Alabama Athletics 5. Jenna Johnson- LF Alabama Athletics 6. Jenna Lord- 2B Alabama Athletics 7. Megan Bloodworth- 3B Alabama Athletics 8. Jordan Stepehns- RF Alabama Athletics 9. Kali Heivilin- SS Alabama Athletics Starting pitcher- Alex Salter (3-0, 3.08 ERA)

Alabama State Starting Lineup

1. Kindall Demarus- CF

2. Jazmine Dodd- RF

3. Alex Prston- 1B

4. Destinee Dixon- C

5. Kiana Parrish- SS

6. Arianna Atchley- LF

7. Alex Massie- 3B

8. Aishja Wilcher- DP

9. Jaeda Gardner- 2B

Starting pitcher- Elle Lunsford