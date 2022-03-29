Skip to main content

Live Updates: No. 4 Alabama Softball vs. Alabama State

Six true freshman are in the starting lineup for the Crimson Tide against the Hornets.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After a 4-0 week on the road, Alabama softball is back in Tuscaloosa for a midweek matchup with instate opponent Alabama State. 

The Hornets are 14-15 overall this season and only 1-5 on the road. The Crimson Tide is 12-2 at home this year but have lost two of its last four at home, including the last midweek game against Florida State.

With Alabama State in town, Patrick Murphy is giving some young faces opportunities in the starting lineup. All six of the true freshman on the roster are in the starting lineup, plus redshirt freshman pitcher Alex Salter in the circle.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

(latest updates at the top)

Live Updates

Bottom 2

END 2: Alabama 3, Alabama State 0

  • Shipman flies out to the centerfield warning track to end the inning. Alabama doesn't score in the 2nd. 
  • A one-out walk drawn by Kali Heivilin and single from Goodnight puts runners on first and second with one out. 

Top 2

MID 2: Alabama 3, Alabama State 0

  • Another quick three up, three down inning for the Hornets in the 2nd. 

Bottom 1

END 1: Alabama 3, Alabama State 0

Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • Jenna Lord singles up the middle to drive in two runs. Alabama up 3-0. 
  • It's followed by three straight singles from Aubrey Barnhart, Ally Shipman and Abby Doerr. The last single scores Barnhart from second, and Alabama takes the early 1-0 lead
  • Dallis Goodnight opens the game with a walk, but is thrown out trying to steal second. 

Top 1

MID 1: Alabama 0, Alabama State 0

  • Salter has a quick 1-2-3 frame in the top of the 1st to open the game. 

Alabama Starting Lineup

Alabama softball center fielder Dallis Goodnight makes a catch against Kentucky.

1. Dallis Goodnight- CF

Aubrey Barnhart

2. Aubrey Barnhart- 1B

Ally Shipman

3. Ally Shipman- DP

Abby Doerr

4. Abby Doerr- C

Jenna Johnson

5. Jenna Johnson- LF

Jenna Lord

6. Jenna Lord- 2B

Megan Bloodworth at LSU

7. Megan Bloodworth- 3B

Celebration after Jordan Stephen's walk-off home run against Middle Tennessee

8. Jordan Stepehns- RF

Kali Heivilin

9. Kali Heivilin- SS

Alex Salter

Starting pitcher- Alex Salter (3-0, 3.08 ERA)

Alabama State Starting Lineup

1. Kindall Demarus- CF

2. Jazmine Dodd- RF

3. Alex Prston- 1B

4. Destinee Dixon- C

5. Kiana Parrish- SS

6. Arianna Atchley- LF

7. Alex Massie- 3B

8. Aishja Wilcher- DP

9. Jaeda Gardner- 2B

Starting pitcher- Elle Lunsford

KG_41390
All Things Bama

Scenes From Alabama Football Spring Practice No. 6

By Christopher Walsh25 minutes ago
032022_MBA_Team__CV4058
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Was the Mississippi State Series a Sign of Growth for Alabama Baseball?

By Clay Miller2 hours ago
Alabama softball at South Carolina
All Things Bama

Where Alabama Softball is Ranked after Sweeping South Carolina

By Katie Windham2 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) in action during the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the 2021 Cotton Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at AT&T Stadium.
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: Will Evan Neal Go No. 1 Overall in the NFL Draft?

By Tony Tsoukalas5 hours ago
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans won, 116-108.
All Things Bama

Herbert Jones is the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week

By Katie Windham7 hours ago
Georgia Bulldogs outside linebacker Nolan Smith (4) gets into the face mask of Alabama running back Trey Sanders (6) during the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama Spring Position Update: Running Backs

By Christopher Walsh10 hours ago
Tommy Suitts
All Things Bama

Former Alabama Basketball Player, Assistant Coach, Tommy Suitts Passes Away

By Christopher Walsh17 hours ago
Sports Illustrated cover Chuck Davis, March 29, 2004
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 29, 2022

By Joey Blackwell18 hours ago