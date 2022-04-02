Live Updates: No. 4 Alabama Softball vs. No. 18 Georgia

The Crimson Tide and Bulldogs meet in Tuscaloosa for the first time since 2019.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The sun is shining, the stands are full, and it is time for another top-25 series at Rhoads Stadium.

No. 4 Alabama (29-4, 6-3 SEC) hosts No. 18 Georgia (30-5, 4-2 SEC) for a three-game series beginning Saturday afternoon at 3:30 on ESPN2. Not only is it a big SEC weekend, but the 2012 national championship team is also being honored in Tuscaloosa on Saturday with Jackie Traina throwing out the first pitch.

Alabama leads the all-time series with the Bulldogs 49-20 including eight in a row. This is the first time Georgia has played a series in Tuscaloosa since 2019.

Pregame

Members of the 2012 team ran out with the Alabama starting lineup to their respective positions on the field capped by Jackie Traina throwing a strike on the corner for the ceremonial first pitch.

Fans were lining up hours before the gates opened to claim their spots in the Brickyard for this game that has been sold out for weeks.

Both teams are wearing teal uniforms for ovarian cancer awareness in honor of former Mississippi State softball player Alex Wilcox.

Alabama Starting Lineup Alabama Athletics 1. Dallis Goodnight- CF Alabama Athletics 2. Savannah Woodard- RF Photo | SEC 3. Ashley Prange- 3B Alabama Athletics 4. Ally Shipman- C Alabama Athletics 5. Kaylee Tow- 1B Alabama Athletics 6. Bailey Dowling- SS Alabama Athletics 7. Jenna Johnson- LF Alabama Athletics 8. Abby Doerr- DP Alabama Athletics 9. Megan Bloodworth- 2B Alabama Athletics Starting Pitcher- Montana Fouts (15-1, 1.76 ERA)

Georgia Starting Lineup

1. Savna Sikes- LF

2. Jaiden Fields- RF

3. Sara Mosley- 3B

4. Lacey Fincher- 1B

5. Jayda Kearney- CF

6. Sydney Kuma- 2B

7. Aniyah Black- DP

8. Payden Bordeau- C

9. Ellie Armistead- SS

Starting Pitcher- Madison Kerpics (11-2, 1.89 ERA)