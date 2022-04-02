Live Updates: No. 4 Alabama Softball vs. No. 18 Georgia
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The sun is shining, the stands are full, and it is time for another top-25 series at Rhoads Stadium.
No. 4 Alabama (29-4, 6-3 SEC) hosts No. 18 Georgia (30-5, 4-2 SEC) for a three-game series beginning Saturday afternoon at 3:30 on ESPN2. Not only is it a big SEC weekend, but the 2012 national championship team is also being honored in Tuscaloosa on Saturday with Jackie Traina throwing out the first pitch.
Alabama leads the all-time series with the Bulldogs 49-20 including eight in a row. This is the first time Georgia has played a series in Tuscaloosa since 2019.
(latest updates at the top)
Live Updates
Pregame
- Members of the 2012 team ran out with the Alabama starting lineup to their respective positions on the field capped by Jackie Traina throwing a strike on the corner for the ceremonial first pitch.
- Fans were lining up hours before the gates opened to claim their spots in the Brickyard for this game that has been sold out for weeks.
- Both teams are wearing teal uniforms for ovarian cancer awareness in honor of former Mississippi State softball player Alex Wilcox.
Alabama Starting Lineup
1. Dallis Goodnight- CF
2. Savannah Woodard- RF
3. Ashley Prange- 3B
4. Ally Shipman- C
5. Kaylee Tow- 1B
6. Bailey Dowling- SS
7. Jenna Johnson- LF
8. Abby Doerr- DP
9. Megan Bloodworth- 2B
Starting Pitcher- Montana Fouts (15-1, 1.76 ERA)
Georgia Starting Lineup
1. Savna Sikes- LF
2. Jaiden Fields- RF
3. Sara Mosley- 3B
4. Lacey Fincher- 1B
5. Jayda Kearney- CF
6. Sydney Kuma- 2B
7. Aniyah Black- DP
8. Payden Bordeau- C
9. Ellie Armistead- SS
Starting Pitcher- Madison Kerpics (11-2, 1.89 ERA)