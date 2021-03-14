Live Updates: No. 6 Alabama Basketball vs LSU at SEC Championship Sunday

Live updates, stats and analysis from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville as the Crimson Tide and the Tigers compete to win it all in the SEC

First Half

Ellis just took a hard fall on a loose ball and he was to walk gingerly over to the sideline. Jones is coming in for him.

Another offensive rebound to Alabama. This time it is Gary and he scores another layup.

Smart scores two and it is 20-19 Alabama.

On the defensive end, Jones picks up his first foul, sending Smart to the line.

After the timeout, Jones gets his own miss and scores the put-back.

Watford is left open underneath the basket and scores the easy two. 18-17 Alabama with 11:08 remaining. The Mountain Brook, Ala. product is receiving boos every time he touches the rock.

Reese nails a three from the wing and gives the Crimson Tide an 18-15 advantage.

Jahvon Quinerly, Juwan Gary and Alex Reese have checked in for Alabama.

Jones ties it up at 15 with that shot in the paint.

Another triple from Thomas gives LSU a 15-13 lead at the 13:04 mark in the first half. He's up to nine points on 3-of-4 shooting from deep.

Thomas cans another three-pointer and the Tigers have made its last four shots from the floor.

Watford backs Jones down and scores the jumper.

Shackelford makes his second three of the afternoon. 13-7 Alabama.

Days scores the layup over Jones.

Smart converts a bank shot in the paint. He has all five points for LSU.

That was too easy for Petty. Just bodies his way in the paint and scores. 10-3 Alabama.

Out of the break, Thomas nails a long three to get the Tigers on the board.

Good ball movement leads to Shackelford drilling a three-pointer from the corner and Will Wade calls a timeout. 8-0 Crimson Tide. 18:17 to go.

Watford is called for a charge.

Smart's three rims out and Ellis is left open on the other end for a triple at the top-of-the-key. 5-0 Alabama.

Ellis cuts to the basket and scores the layup. 2-0 UA.

Jones wins the tip for Alabama.

Pregame

A huge Alabama presence is in Bridgestone today. Watford just came out to a chorus of boos.

LSU's starters: Trendon Watford, JaVonte Smart, Cameron Thomas, Darius Days and Aundre Hyatt.

There was a pregame confrontation between both teams just minutes before tip-off. Coaches and officials had to break it up:

Alabama's starters: Herb Jones, John Petty Jr., Jaden Shackelford, Jordan Bruner and Keon Ellis.

Alabama's Josh Primo is still on a single crutch and wearing a knee brace. He sprained his MCL against Mississippi State on Friday.

Today's officials are Pat Adams, Doug Shows and Joe Lindsey.

Game Preview

For the University of Alabama to win its first Southeastern Conference tournament championship, it will have to defeat LSU (18-8) for a third time this season.

The No. 3-seeded Tigers defeated Arkansas in the semifinals on Saturday afternoon 78-71 behind a 21-point performance from freshman phenom Cameron Thomas and 19 points from guard Javonte Smart.

Previously, the Crimson Tide (23-6) swept the regular-season series between both schools.

Back on Jan. 19, Alabama walked into the Pete Maravich Assembly and clobbered the Bayou Bengals 105-75 and set the SEC record for most three-pointers made in a single game with 23.

Two weeks later on Feb. 3 in Tuscaloosa, the Crimson Tide won again, 78-60, by smothering the visitors in the painted area by a margin of 52-26.

"We played LSU twice and beat 'em," coach Nate Oats said after the Crimson Tide moved past Tennessee 73-68 on Saturday. "They're ridiculously talented. Their offensive firepower is as good as anybody maybe in the country. I'm sure they'd make some adjustments and be ready to go. It's hard to beat a team as good as they are three times in a year."

Thomas, Smart, and forward Trendon Watford all average over 15 points a game and will be potent threats against the Crimson Tide's stellar defense. Forward Darius Days averages 12.1 points and 7.7 rebounds.

Here is everything you need to know about No. 6 Alabama basketball's SEC Tournament championship matchup against LSU:

No. 6 Alabama vs LSU

Where: Bridgestone Arena

When: Noon CT, Sunday

TV: ESPN

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network

Online: ESPN.com

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide edged out Tennessee 73-68 on Saturday afternoon. Senior wing Herb Jones matched a career-high with 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, while sophomore guard Jahvon Quinerly dropped 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting.

Last time out, LSU: The Tigers snapped Arkansas' 12-SEC-game winning streak on Saturday, 78-71. Guards Cameron Thomas and JaVonte Smart combined for 40 points and five triples. Forward Darius Days added 13 points and eight rebounds. LSU held the Razorbacks to 23.1 percent from beyond-the-arc (6-of-26).

The series: The 135th meeting. Alabama owns the all-time record between both schools, 82-52. The Crimson Tide has won eight of the last 11 meetings against the Tigers. The last time both teams met in the SEC tournament was in 2014 and LSU came away victorious, 68-56.

More on the last meeting: Led by five players in double-figures, the Crimson Tide delivered an 18-point win over LSU, 78-60, inside Coleman Coliseum on Feb. 3. Guard Jaden Shackelford dropped a team-high 19 points on 7-of-16 shooting. Forward Alex Reese added 13 points, four rebounds, two blocks and one steal.