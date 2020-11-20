Live Updates of Hey Coach With Nick Saban Ahead of Kentucky Matchup

The University of Alabama football team returns to the gridiron on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m (CT) inside Bryant-Denny Stadium to face the Kentucky Wildcats.

And with that, coach Nick Saban is scheduled to appear on his weekly radio show, 'Hey Coach', at roughly 7 p.m (CT) on Thursday night with broadcaster Eli Gold to preview the matchup.

Ivan Maisel of ESPN is the special media guest.

Follow along here for live updates:

Saban says he wants his team to reestablish the mamba mentality that Kobe Bryant had. "We want to come out and dominate the competition."

Saban on Will Reichard: He told a story that he called Gene Stallings after the Auburn loss last season, and the former Alabama coach told him to go recruit the best kicker in the country, and Saban responded: "We have the best kicker in the country. He's just hurt."

The limited capacity at stadiums hasn't affected how he has coached according to Saban.

A Jaylen Waddle update: his cast is off and he is now in a boot. The rehab is going well for him and Waddle has indicated he wants to play, but Saban says that won't happen until he is 100 percent healed.

Saban says he believes that the days of playing great defense are over because of the rules and how offenses have adjusted. He isn't complaining because his offense does the same thing, it's just a part of the game now.

Saban is asked by a caller about Dr. Matt Rhea and David Ballou. He raves about the new culture of sports science. "We've had a lot less soft tissues injuries this year than before."

Saban reveals some more details into Trey Sanders injury suffered in a car accident during the first bye weekend. He was t-boned going across an intersection and hurt his hip severely. A full recovery is expected but it will take months.

Saban gets a little riled up talking about a recruiting call he was on before the show. The prospect was telling him he didn't know if he could play at Alabama as a freshman and Saban went on to name so many offensive lineman who played as freshman and were NFL draft picks.

Gold compliments Saban and his program's graduation rate and Saban begins discussing how important character and academics are to him in recruiting.

Saban says he has been pleased with day-to-day operations and practice over the last weeks but won't know fully until the team takes the field Saturday if momentum is slowed down from the first six weeks.

He says the players have responded well in practice in the leadup to this game given that they haven't played in almost three weeks. He notes the importance of routine and rhythm is important to everyone's life.

Saban details the Wildcats' philosophy and says they run the football differently than what his players are use to. He compliments their pass defense, which is ranked second in the SEC.

Maisel asks Saban if he is relived to play an 'old-school' team like Kentucky this week rather than a new-age offense.

Saban has now joined the broadcast live in-person at Baumhower's Victory Grille in Tuscaloosa.

This story will be updated.