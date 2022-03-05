Live Updates: SEC Tournament, Alabama vs. Tennessee

Crimson Tide could possibly play its way into the NCAA Tournament with another win against the Lady Vols

It beat the rival. It topped the nemesis that had its number. Now it just has to bring down the giant, again.

If so, it might make the NCAA Tournament.

The Alabama women's basketball team squares off against No. 18 Tennessee in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament with everything on the line Friday night. The Crimson Tide has won five of its last six games, including the last three straight, and is in the quarterfinals despite being seeded 11th. The Lady Vols are the No. 3 seed, and earned a double-bye.

The Details

Who: Alabama (17-12, 6-10) vs. No. 18 Tennessee (22-7, 11-5 SEC)

: Advances to the semifinals, to face seventh-seeded Kentucky, which defeated LSU, Saturday at 6:30 p.m. (ESPNU). Series : The Lady Vols hold a 52-8 all-time record, dating back to Jan. 22, 1977. After the Crimson Tide halted a 42-game UT winning streak by claiming five straight from 2016-19.

: The Lady Vols hold a 52-8 all-time record, dating back to Jan. 22, 1977. After the Crimson Tide halted a 42-game UT winning streak by claiming five straight from 2016-19. Last meeting: Alabama won 74-64 at Coleman Coliseum on Feb. 17 (see below).

Alabama's Starting 5 Alabama Athletics G Brittany Davis G Hannah Barber Alabama Athletics G Megan Abrams University of Alabama G JaMya Mingo-Young Alabama Athletics F Allie Craig Cruce Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK G 1 Abrams,Megan 28 14.5 3.6 1.6 G 2 Mingo-Young,JaMya 29 11.1 7.0 2.6 G 5 Barber,Hannah 28 8.1 2.3 3.0 G 23 Davis,Brittany 29 17.7 7.0 1.4 F 12 Cruce,Allie Craig 24 2.6 1.5 0.3 G 4 Walker,Jordan 29 7.7 4.1 3.0 G 21 Darby,Tess 28 5.3 2.3 1.1 F 2 Dye,Alexus 29 8.9 7.2 0.9 F 12 Burrell,Rae 17 11.0 3.4 1.1 C 20 Key,Tamari 29 10.6 8.4 1.0

Scouting the Lady Vols

Kellie Harper's team is limping into the tournament as its been without three players who were starters last season in Marta Suárez, Keyen Green and Jordan Horston.

Horston is Tennessee's leading scorer and rebounder this season (16.2 points, 9.4 rebounds).

Senior forward Rae Burrell is second (11.0 points). She's only played in 17 games after suffering a knee injury in the season opener.

The Lady Vols made a big fourth-quarter comeback during their last game, keyed by a 13-1 run, before losing to LSU 57-54 in Knoxville. With the revamped lineup, junior Tamari Key finished with 12 points and nine rebounds, Burrell and graduate Alexus Dye scored 11 and 10, respectively.

Tennessee has notched five wins against ranked teams, but is 4-6 over its last 10 games.

Last Meeting

Alabama hit 10 three-pointers and shot 45.5 percent while pulling off the home upset at Coleman Coliseum against then-No. 12 Tennessee.

Megan Abrams led Alabama in scoring with 27 points, and Brittany Davis netted 23.

Junior Tamari Key led Tennessee with a season-high 20 points and 11 rebounds. Senior Rae Burrell and junior Jordan Horston were also in double digits with 13 and 12, respectively.

However, Horston suffered a fractured elbow late in the fourth quarter and has been

