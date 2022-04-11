Live Updates Series Finale: No. 4 Alabama Softball at No. 6 Florida

Alabama goes for the sweep against the Gators for the second time in as many trips to Gainesville.

Alabama and Florida meet for a final time in the regular season on Monday Night Softball. The Crimson Tide has already clinched the series, taking game one 8-3 on Saturday behind four RBIs from Jenna Lord and game two 2-1 in nine innings Sunday with the combined efforts of Lexi Kilfoyl and Montana Fouts in the circle.

Last time the two teams met in Gainesville, Alabama swept the series in 2019 on the way to the regular season SEC title. The Gators took two out of three in Tuscaloosa and tied with Arkansas for the regular season championship, but the Crimson Tide won game three of the series which started a 20-game win streak for Alabama.

Both starting pitchers from game one (Fouts for Alabama and Elizabeth Hightower for Florida) are back on the mound for game three.

First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

(latest updates at the top)

Top 2

MID 2: Alabama 3, Florida 0

Shipman pops out to end the half inning, stranding two runners.

Prange singles to left field to score Lord from third. Alabama increase the lead to 3-0.

Goodnight strikes out for the second time. Two outs.

Grill lays down a sacrifice bunt to move both runners into scoring position with one out.

Bloodworth singles through the left side to put two Crimson Tide runners on with no outs.

Four-pitch walk to Lord to start the 2nd.

Bottom 1- Florida batting

END 1: Alabama 2, Florida 0

A groundout goes for the third out as the Gators go scoreless in the 1st.

Back to back strikeouts looking to open the game for Fouts.

Fouts gets Wallace looking for her first strikeout of the night.

Former Alabama infielder Skylar Wallace will lead things off for the Gators.

Top 1- Alabama batting

MID 1: Alabama 2, Florida 0

Johnson flies out to left to end the inning, but Alabama jumps out to the early lead in the 1st.

Tow drives one up the middle for Alabama's third straight hit.

Stay hot Bailey Dowling! She hits a home run for the second straight at-bat carrying over from game two and gives Alabama the early 2-0 lead.

Shipman rips one down the left field line for a two-out double.

Goodnight strikes out swinging to open the game.