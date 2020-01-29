Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball at No. 22 LSU

Alabama basketball invades Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to take on the No. 22 LSU Tigers.

The Crimson Tide is currently riding a four-game winning streak entering tonight's game. First-year head coach Nate Oats is hoping to keep the momentum going against an LSU squad that beat Alabama twice last season.

Alabama has struggled over its past few games in both offensive rebounding and turnovers. Both of those factors will be key aspects that the Crimson Tide will need to improve if it wants to have a shot at upsetting the Tigers in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU is the only remaining team in the SEC undefeated in conference play with a record of 6-0. The Tigers have won eight-straight games and are looking to make the Crimson Tide their ninth.

In order to make the game difficult for Alabama, LSU needs to keep the Crimson Tide from making threes and avoid sending it to the free-throw line, two aspects that Alabama has thrived on all season.

Pregame

Tonight's game is scheduled to tip at 6 p.m. CT (ESPN 2).

Per Cecil Hurt of the Tuscaloosa News, due to illness, graduate-student guard James 'Beetle' Bolden will be sitting out the game tonight.

Starting five for Alabama: sophomore guard Kira Lewis, Jr., freshman guard Jaden Shackelford, junior forward/guard Herbert Jones, junior forward Alex Reese and junior forward Galin Smith.

Starting five for LSU: sophomore guard Javonte Smart, senior guard Skylar Mays, sophomore forward Darius Days, freshman forward Trendon Watford and sophomore forward Emmitt Williams.

Crimson Tide junior guard John Petty, Jr. is not in Alabama's starting lineup tonight, making it the first time this season that Petty has not started. He will be playing off the bench tonight.

First Half