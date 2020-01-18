Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball vs Missouri
Tyler Martin
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball takes on the Tigers of Missouri in the second part of a two-game home stretch in Coleman Coliseum.
The Crimson Tide enters the game coming off of a huge 83-64 upset of the No. 4 Auburn Tigers.
Alabama currently sits at a. 9-7 overall record and is 2-2 in the SEC. Missouri is currently 9-7 as well, but is 1-3 in conference play. The Tigers are coming off of a 72-45 thrashing by Mississippi State.
According to BetOnline.ag, the Crimson Tide is a 7-point favorite and the over/under is set at 147. Tip-off is schedule for 2:30 p.m., CT, on SEC Network.
Pregame
- Starters for the Crimson Tide: Herbert Jones, Kira Lewis, Jr., Alex Reese, Jaden Shackelford, John Petty, Jr.
- Starters for Missouri: Javon Pickett, Mitchell Smith, Dru Smith, Mark Smith, Reed Nikko.
First Half
- Alabama won the tip.
- Mark Smith scores the first 3-pointer of the day for the Tigers, but Reese answers it quickly with his own.
- Jaylen Forbes is the Crimson Tide's first sub of the game, checking in for Shackelford.
- Reese has all of Alabama's four points in the first 2:30 of action. Missouri leads 7-4.
- The Crimson Tide is off to a slow start only making one of its first six field goals.
- Reese backs down the defender, spins, and scores the layup. Jackson travels on the other end for the Tigers.
- We have reached the first media timeout and Alabama trails 7-6 with 15:39 to go. Reese is the Crimson Tide's only source of offense early on.
- Beetle Bolden and Javian Davis have checked in to the game for Alabama. Shackelford is back on the court as well.
- Bolden feeds Davis down low and he scores. Alabama has its first lead at 8-7.
- Missouri has not scored in the last three minutes of action.
- Lewis gets on the scoreboard with that floater in the lane. Alabama leads 10-7 with 13:47 remaining.
- Reese bangs home a 3-pointer from the wing. He now has nine of Alabama's 13 points.
- Galin Smith has entered the game for Davis. He was held out of practice of Friday due to stomach illness.
- The offense is starting to come alive for the Crimson Tide. Bolden hits a trey and Alabama leads 16-11 at the under-12 minute media timeout.
- Smith hits two at the line. Missouri's last eight points have all came from the free throw line. The have not scored a field goal in 7:03 of action.
- An offensive rebound by Jones leads to a Petty 3-pointer. Alabama now has its largest lead of the game at 19-13.
- Nikko hits two from the charity stripe. 19-15 Alabama. The Crimson Tide has six team fouls.
- Petty makes back-to-back 3-pointers. That will get Coleman on its feet. Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin calls a timeout. Alabama up 25-15 with 8:42 remaining.
- After that foul by Jones, Missouri is in the bonus. Watson makes both free throws for the Tigers.
- Missouri has not made a field goal in over 10 minutes, yet still in this game.
- At the under-eight minute timeout, Alabama owns a 25-17 advantage.