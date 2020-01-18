Bama Central
Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball vs Missouri

Tyler Martin

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball takes on the Tigers of Missouri in the second part of a two-game home stretch in Coleman Coliseum.

The Crimson Tide enters the game coming off of a huge 83-64 upset of the No. 4 Auburn Tigers.

Alabama currently sits at a. 9-7 overall record and is 2-2 in the SEC. Missouri is currently 9-7 as well, but is 1-3 in conference play. The Tigers are coming off of a 72-45 thrashing by Mississippi State. 

According to BetOnline.ag, the Crimson Tide is a 7-point favorite and the over/under is set at 147. Tip-off is schedule for 2:30 p.m., CT, on SEC Network. 

Pregame

  • Starters for the Crimson Tide: Herbert Jones, Kira Lewis, Jr., Alex Reese, Jaden Shackelford, John Petty, Jr.
  • Starters for Missouri: Javon Pickett, Mitchell Smith, Dru Smith, Mark Smith, Reed Nikko.

First Half

  • Alabama won the tip. 
  • Mark Smith scores the first 3-pointer of the day for the Tigers, but Reese answers it quickly with his own. 
  • Jaylen Forbes is the Crimson Tide's first sub of the game, checking in for Shackelford. 
  • Reese has all of Alabama's four points in the first 2:30 of action. Missouri leads 7-4. 
  • The Crimson Tide is off to a slow start only making one of its first six field goals. 
  • Reese backs down the defender, spins, and scores the layup. Jackson travels on the other end for the Tigers. 
  • We have reached the first media timeout and Alabama trails 7-6 with 15:39 to go. Reese is the Crimson Tide's only source of offense early on.
  • Beetle Bolden and Javian Davis have checked in to the game for Alabama. Shackelford is back on the court as well. 
  • Bolden feeds Davis down low and he scores. Alabama has its first lead at 8-7. 
  • Missouri has not scored in the last three minutes of action. 
  • Lewis gets on the scoreboard with that floater in the lane. Alabama leads 10-7 with 13:47 remaining. 
  • Reese bangs home a 3-pointer from the wing. He now has nine of Alabama's 13 points. 
  • Galin Smith has entered the game for Davis. He was held out of practice of Friday due to stomach illness. 
  • The offense is starting to come alive for the Crimson Tide. Bolden hits a trey and Alabama leads 16-11 at the under-12 minute media timeout. 
  • Smith hits two at the line. Missouri's last eight points have all came from the free throw line. The have not scored a field goal in 7:03 of action.
  • An offensive rebound by Jones leads to a Petty 3-pointer. Alabama now has its largest lead of the game at 19-13. 
  • Nikko hits two from the charity stripe. 19-15 Alabama. The Crimson Tide has six team fouls. 
  • Petty makes back-to-back 3-pointers. That will get Coleman on its feet. Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin calls a timeout. Alabama up 25-15 with 8:42 remaining. 
  • After that foul by Jones, Missouri is in the bonus. Watson makes both free throws for the Tigers. 
  • Missouri has not made a field goal in over 10 minutes, yet still in this game. 
  • At the under-eight minute timeout, Alabama owns a 25-17 advantage. 
Petty took a knee to the back of the head when he went down to the floor with about 12 minutes to go in first half. He got up reaching for the back of his head and stayed in the game.

