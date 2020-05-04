Live with the Tide: The 2020 Crimson Choice Awards

Join BamaCentral as we follow along live with the 2020 Crimson Choice Awards, hosted by Alabama Athletics and the UA Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

In lieu of the 2020 Crimson Choice Awards Banquet, Alabama Athletics will be posting this year's winners throughout the night on their Twitter and Instagram pages.

The awards are typically announced in mid-April, but were delayed due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

Follow along here at BamaCentral as we post tonight's winners here as they come in. The awards are slated to begin being announced at 6 p.m. CT.

Awards:

Rookie of the Year (M/W)

Comeback Athlete of the Year

Competitive Excellence Award

Team of the Year (M/W)

Unsung Heroes (M/W)

Coach of the Year (M/W)

A-Club Athlete of the Year (M/W)

Supporting Role

Faculty Member of the Year

Team Grade Point Average (M/W)

Team Community Service (M/W)

Heart of Service (M/W)