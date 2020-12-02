SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Impressed With Alabama's Physical Offensive Line

Tyler Martin

It's Alabama vs LSU game week part two of sorts and Tigers coach Ed Orgeron and his team are ecstatic to get another crack at the Crimson Tide this Saturday after the postponement earlier in the year. 

"We're very excited to have Alabama this week," Orgeron said on Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference. "A great football team, great football coach. We're up for the challenge. It's gonna be a big challenge. They are very explosive on offense. Great skill players. Mac Jones is having an outstanding year. Najee Harris, DeVonta Smith are excellent players. It will be a big challenge but we are ready for it."

What impresses Orgeron the most about Alabama this year, is in the big uglies in the trenches on the offensive line. As a whole, the Crimson Tide offense is averaging 535.6 yards per game, which is second in the SEC. 

"There're big," Orgeron said. "They're physical. They're fast off the football. Good zone scheme. Solid gap scheme. They are very athletic. Obviously, Najee helps them but I think they all work in tandem together. They are very well-coached. There's some really good players -- some NFL players up there. Potential first-round NFL picks."

Coming off of a 20-7 loss to Texas A&M, Orgeron commented on his current situation at the quarterback position and who the Crimson Tide might face, whether it be Max Johnson or TJ Finley. 

Finley has started four games for the Bayou Bengals due to the injury to starter Myles Brennan. He has thrown for 797 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions. 

On the other hand, Johnson has seen action against the Aggies and Auburn and has completed 63 percent of his passes for 285 yards, two scores, and no picks.

"Competition is good for both of them," Orgeron said. "Both of them will probably play as you saw in the A&M game. The one thing I wanted to give them confidence in, is that it's about all the 11. It's about all 11 protecting the football, not just one guy. I told them that I can't put the turnovers on the young quarterbacks, we have to do a better job protecting them."

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m (CT) inside Tiger Stadium and will be broadcasted on CBS.

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Saban Top 100: No. 23 Ryan Kelly

BamaCentral is ranking the top 100 players of the Nick Saban era at Alabama over the course of the 2020 football season

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

George Teague Tops Alabama Sports Hall of Fame Induction Class of 2021

George Teague, Steve Hudson and Lillie Leatherwood will be inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in Class of 2021

Christopher Walsh

Nick Saban Still Expects to Coach at LSU, Discusses CDC's Potential Change in Suggested Quarantine Length

The Crimson Tide head coach has been quarantined since last Wednesday after testing positive for the coronavirus

Joey Blackwell

No Fly Zone: Alabama's Secondary Becoming Strength of Crimson Tide Defense

Alabama's secondary has become one of the biggest strengths for a Crimson Tide defense that is emerging as one of the top units in the country

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tikes: Armchair Coach

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Basketball Bounces Back Against UNLV, 86-74

Thanks to John Petty Jr., Alabama's offense comes alive in a 86-74 win over UNLV in the Maui Invitational, moving the Crimson Tide to 2-1 on the year

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 2, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

How to Watch Crimson Tide Basketball at Maui Invitational: Alabama vs. Providence, TV Times, Tournament Bracket

Alabama will play its first Division I opponents of the 2020-21 season in Asheville, N.C.

Christopher Walsh

Live Updates: Alabama Crimson Tide vs UNLV Runnin' Rebels

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m (CT) on ESPN between the Crimson Tide and Runnin' Rebs

Tyler Martin

Dealing with Disrespect: Alabama Football's Approach to 'Revenge Game' At LSU

While Nick Saban might disagree, Alabama football has certainly not forgotten about last year's 46-41 loss at the hands of LSU

Joey Blackwell

by

Polly1970