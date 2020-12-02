LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Impressed With Alabama's Physical Offensive Line

It's Alabama vs LSU game week part two of sorts and Tigers coach Ed Orgeron and his team are ecstatic to get another crack at the Crimson Tide this Saturday after the postponement earlier in the year.

"We're very excited to have Alabama this week," Orgeron said on Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference. "A great football team, great football coach. We're up for the challenge. It's gonna be a big challenge. They are very explosive on offense. Great skill players. Mac Jones is having an outstanding year. Najee Harris, DeVonta Smith are excellent players. It will be a big challenge but we are ready for it."

What impresses Orgeron the most about Alabama this year, is in the big uglies in the trenches on the offensive line. As a whole, the Crimson Tide offense is averaging 535.6 yards per game, which is second in the SEC.

"There're big," Orgeron said. "They're physical. They're fast off the football. Good zone scheme. Solid gap scheme. They are very athletic. Obviously, Najee helps them but I think they all work in tandem together. They are very well-coached. There's some really good players -- some NFL players up there. Potential first-round NFL picks."

Coming off of a 20-7 loss to Texas A & M, Orgeron commented on his current situation at the quarterback position and who the Crimson Tide might face, whether it be Max Johnson or TJ Finley.

Finley has started four games for the Bayou Bengals due to the injury to starter Myles Brennan. He has thrown for 797 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions.

On the other hand, Johnson has seen action against the Aggies and Auburn and has completed 63 percent of his passes for 285 yards, two scores, and no picks.

"Competition is good for both of them," Orgeron said. "Both of them will probably play as you saw in the A & M game. The one thing I wanted to give them confidence in, is that it's about all the 11. It's about all 11 protecting the football, not just one guy. I told them that I can't put the turnovers on the young quarterbacks, we have to do a better job protecting them."

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m (CT) inside Tiger Stadium and will be broadcasted on CBS.