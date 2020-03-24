Freshman Gymnast Makarri Doggette Named Second-Team All-American

Bama Central
Alabama freshman Makarri Doggette was named a second-team All-American by the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) on Tuesday morning. 

The organization based its selections off top scores before the 2020 season was cancelled a week before the conference championships.

Student-athletes with the top eight National Qualifying Scores (NQS) for the regular season (with ties) for each event plus the all-around earned All-America honors. Second Team All-America honors were earned by student-athletes ranked Nos. 9-16 (with ties) in the NQS.

Sixteen student-athletes from the SEC earned regular-season All-America honors 

All-Americans

Name, School, Event(s)

Drew Watson, Auburn, Vault

Alyssa Baumann, Florida, Floor

Rachel Gowey, Florida, Beam

Trinity Thomas, Florida, Bars, Beam, Floor, All-Around

Mollie Korth, Kentucky, Vault

Kiya Johnson, LSU, Vault, Floor, All-Around

Helen Hu, Missouri, Beam 

Second Team

Makarri Doggette, Alabama, Bars

Sophia Carter, Arkansas, Floor

Kennedy Hambrick, Arkansas, All-Around

Derrian Gobourne, Auburn, Bars

Alyssa Baumann, Florida, Beam

Savannah Schoenherr, Florida, Bars

Trinity Thomas, Florida, Vault

Sabrina Vega, Georgia, Floor

Mollie Korth, Kentucky, Bars, All-Around

Reagan Campbell, LSU, Beam

Kennedi Edney, LSU, Vault

Ruby Harrold, LSU, Vault

Helen Hu, Missouri, Bars

This story will be updated

