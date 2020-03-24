Freshman Gymnast Makarri Doggette Named Second-Team All-American
Christopher Walsh
Alabama freshman Makarri Doggette was named a second-team All-American by the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) on Tuesday morning.
The organization based its selections off top scores before the 2020 season was cancelled a week before the conference championships.
Student-athletes with the top eight National Qualifying Scores (NQS) for the regular season (with ties) for each event plus the all-around earned All-America honors. Second Team All-America honors were earned by student-athletes ranked Nos. 9-16 (with ties) in the NQS.
Sixteen student-athletes from the SEC earned regular-season All-America honors
All-Americans
Name, School, Event(s)
Drew Watson, Auburn, Vault
Alyssa Baumann, Florida, Floor
Rachel Gowey, Florida, Beam
Trinity Thomas, Florida, Bars, Beam, Floor, All-Around
Mollie Korth, Kentucky, Vault
Kiya Johnson, LSU, Vault, Floor, All-Around
Helen Hu, Missouri, Beam
Second Team
Makarri Doggette, Alabama, Bars
Sophia Carter, Arkansas, Floor
Kennedy Hambrick, Arkansas, All-Around
Derrian Gobourne, Auburn, Bars
Alyssa Baumann, Florida, Beam
Savannah Schoenherr, Florida, Bars
Trinity Thomas, Florida, Vault
Sabrina Vega, Georgia, Floor
Mollie Korth, Kentucky, Bars, All-Around
Reagan Campbell, LSU, Beam
Kennedi Edney, LSU, Vault
Ruby Harrold, LSU, Vault
Helen Hu, Missouri, Bars
This story will be updated