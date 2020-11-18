SI.com
Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops Compliments Nick Saban, Alabama Coordinators

Joey Blackwell

It’s safe to say that Kentucky football and its coach Mark Stoops knows that it will have its hands full this coming Saturday in Bryant-Denny Stadium against Alabama.

In the weekly SEC Coaches Teleconference on Wednesday morning, Stoops started by pointing out the strengths that the Crimson Tide possesses on both sides of the ball.

“Another great challenge this week,” Stoops said. “Obviously what more can you say about Alabama and coach [Nick] Saban? Year in and year out they're one of the top teams in college football if not the top and they certainly look that way this year. Getting better each and every week defensively. I have great respect for Pete [Golding] and what they do defensively.

“And offensively with Steve [Sarkisian] and as good an offensive team as I’ve seen since I’ve been a head coach — maybe even a coordinator — one of the best offenses I’ve seen. So they do a great job, they’ll be a great challenge. Our team is just trying to improve.”

So far this season the Wildcats have compiled a 3-4 record, with two of their wins being at home. Kentucky’s only road win so far this season was back on Oct. 17 at Tennessee, where the Wildcats ran away with a 34-7 victory over the Volunteers.

Kentucky’s defense has been solid throughout the season but struggled to put away Vanderbilt last week. The Commodores were able to rack up 407 yards on offense and put 35 points on the board, struggled to stop the running game and allowed an average of four yards per attempt.

Alabama has used its running backs heavily this season, particularly senior Najee Harris. When asked about Harris and what kind of threat he poses to Kentucky, Stoops was quick to point out the strengths of the Crimson Tide’s backfield.

“You’re definitely going to feel him and the backs,” Stoops said. “I think that’s one of the reasons that they are so dynamic. They’re always good. I think with the physicality of their running backs and their running game and the dynamic playmakers they have outside and whatnot playing at such a high level you certainly feel that and it takes its toll through four quarters with tackling such physical backs.”

With only three days before Alabama and Kentucky square off on the gridiron, the Wildcats will need to be able to slow down the running game if its hopes to have a fighting chance against the No. 1 team in college football.

