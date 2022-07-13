McCleney, Fouts Lead Team USA to Gold Medal Rematch Against Japan

Team USA earned its third shutout of the World Games behind five strikeouts from Montana Fouts and three hits and three RBIs from Haylie McCleney.

HOOVER, Ala. — At this point, they're just making it look easy.

For the third time in four games, Team USA rolled to a shutout victory and secured a spot in the gold medal game of the 2022 World Games with a 5-0 victory over Australia Tuesday night at the Hoover Met.

It was a big night for Crimson Tide stars Haylie McCleney and Montana Fouts. McCleney went 3-3 with a walk and had the hit that busted the game wide open with a bases-clearing double in the bottom of the fourth inning.

"It felt really good off the bat, and I think she got twisted out a little bit just because it was right at her," McCleney said. "You wanna come up clutch in those moments for your team. I’ve been saying all year that I want to get better as the game goes along. That’s kind of been my motto and mindset. I feel like today was a perfect example of that."

McCleney also scored the first run of the game in the first inning on an RBI hit from Hannah Flippen after she started the USA's offense with a base hit through the left side. She also scored the final run of the game in the fourth during a rundown at first base to make it 5-0.

Ally Carda got the start in the circle for Team USA and threw five shutout innings. Like Sunday's game against Italy, Fouts came in to relive Carda and picked up where she left off on Sunday.

Fouts struck out five of the six batters she faced and did not give up a hit. In five innings pitched at the world games, she has 13 strikeouts and has only allowed three baserunners.

"I feel like my command was there," Fouts said. "I felt pretty good tonight. I'm excited to hopefully help the team tomorrow in any way I can."

Through four games, the USA pitching staff has only given up two runs in 25 innings pitched. McCleney said they are making her job easy in centerfield.

Now Team USA looks ahead to a rematch of the gold medal game in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Japan took home the gold on that day, but now the Americans have the chance to return the favor and win a medal in their home country.

"That rivalry is one of the best in all of sports I think," McCleney said of the rivalry between Team USA and Japan. "For us to be able to play them on our home turf right after the Olympics is really special. It’s a really respectful rivalry as well. We know they’re gonna be extra prepared coming in, so we’re gonna have to get a quick recovery in tonight and come out ready to rock tomorrow."

The final softball game of the World Games will take place Wednesday at 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.