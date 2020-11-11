Meet Alabama Basketball's First Signees of 2021 Early Signing Period: Langston Wilson and Jusaun Holt

Wednesday marked the first day of the 2021 Early Signing Period for men's basketball and two national letters of intent are in for the University of Alabama from JUCO standout Langston Wilson and wing Jusaun Holt.

The Crimson Tide's third 2021 verbal commit, point guard JD Davison is expected to sign his on Saturday.

Sports Illustrated All-American currently rates this class as ninth best in the nation.

Check out Wilson and Holt's accolades and what Alabama coach Nate Oats had to say about them:

Langston Wilson

6-9 | 190 | Jr. | PF | Upper Darby, Pennsylvania | Georgia Highlands College

One of the top JUCO prospects in the nation and is a rated as four-star recruit by Rivals and 247Sports

247sports.com ranks him as the No. 2 overall JUCO player in the 2021 class and the No. 1 power forward

Played his freshman year at Georgia Highlands College in 2019-20 where he averaged 10.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 54 percent from the floor across 32 games

Helped lead team to a 24-8 overall mark and a 13-3 mark in the Georgia Collegiate Athletics Association (GCAA) where it reached the conference championship game

Named to the GCAA All-Freshman and Honorable Mention All-Region teams

Was unable to play organized high-school basketball due to a medical misdiagnosis but was cleared and joined the squad at Georgia Highlands

Chose Alabama over offers from the likes of Kansas, Maryland, Ole Miss, Texas A & M and Memphis, among others

"We think Langston has a really high upside," Oats said. "He's a gym rat, he's long and athletic. He had a misdiagnosis in high school that kept him from playing basketball so he's only played one year of organized basketball and we feel he has a tremendously high ceiling. We are looking forward to getting him in here next summer. His length and athleticism will add a lot to our team next season."

Jusaun Holt

6-6 | 190 | Fr. | SG | Roswell, Georgia | St. Francis Day School

Rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports

Rivals has him ranked as the No. 102 overall player in his class and the No. 26 small forward in the nation

Earned second team Region 6 Sub-Region B All-Region honors and selected to the Atlanta Journal Constitution North Fulton second team following his junior season

247sports.com pegs him as the No. 20 small forward and the No. 8 overall player in Georgia

Ranked by ESPN as the No. 7 overall player in Georgia and the No. 41 player at his position

Helped lead St. Francis to consecutive Georgia Class A Private State Championship titles (2019 and 2020)

First signee to join the Crimson Tide out of the Atlanta area since Collin Sexton signed in 2017

Chose Alabama over Xavier, Wake Forest, Miami, Georgia and Washington, among others

"We needed to find someone to replace John Petty who is one of the best shooters in the country and we felt like we went out and got one of the premier shooters in all of high school basketball in Jusaun Holt," Oats said. "We also love the fact that he is a two-way player. We want everyone we recruit to take the defensive end as serious as they take the offensive end and we feel he is certainly that way. We think he is one of the best two-way wings in the country. He comes from Atlanta and I know the last player we got from that area turned out pretty good in Collin Sexton. We want to keep that pipeline going. We're ecstatic to get Jusaun and we think he is going to fit our style of play perfectly."