SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Alabama Cross Country's Mercy Chelangat Earns National Athlete of the Week Honors

Joey Blackwell

Alabama junior cross country runner Mercy Chelangat earned the honor of National Athlete of the Week, the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced on Tuesday morning.

Chelangat, a native of Kericho, Kenya, is the first female athlete hailing from the University of Alabama that has been given the honor during the cross country season. Chelangat earned the award after winning the Southeastern Conference women's cross country individual title this past Friday in Baton Rouge, La.

Finishing first with a time of 19:46.5 in the women's 6k race — 11.5 seconds faster than the second-place finisher — Chelangat paced the Crimson Tide to finish second overall behind the Arkansas Razorbacks in the smallest margin of victory since 2012 and Alabama's best finish since 1994.

A two-time All-SEC recipient, Chelangat is just the fourth individual winner in Alabama cross country history and the first since 1993.

In addition to her individual SEC title, Chelangat also has two other top-three finishes this season. Back in September, Chelangat finished third in the 6k race at the Vanderbilt Commodore Classic with a time of 21:14.4. She also took home first place in the women's 5k race in October at the Florida State Invitational with a time of 16.50.3.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020-2021 cross country schedule was abbreviated to reduce the potential of spreading the virus. This fall, the Crimson Tide only participated in the Commodore Classic, FSU Invitational and SEC championships. The season is slated to resume in 2021, but as of right now no formal dates or tournaments have been announced.

Later in the day on Tuesday, the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced that Alabama women's cross country is ranked No. 17 in the nation following its runner-up finish at the SEC championships. The ranking is the second highest ranking in Crimson Tide program history.

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

Congratulations!

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Josh Jacobs is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs totaled 128 yards on 31 carries in the team's 16-6 win over the Cleveland Browns

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Alabama's Alex Reese Aims To Bounce Back From Up-And-Down Season in 2020-2021

Alex Reese, one of the Crimson Tide's three returning seniors from a year ago, is looking to take his game to a new level in 2020-2021 to help propel a Crimson Tide team into Southeastern Conference title contention

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Evaluating Alabama Commit, SI All-American 2021 DE Dallas Turner

Turner is in the middle of a stellar senior season that includes nine sacks and 18 total tackles

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tikes: Political Science

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

jblackwell

Alabama Crimson Tide Top 5 in the NFL: Week 8

A look at the top five performances by former Crimson Tide football players during Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 3, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Joey Blackwell

Marlon Humphrey Tests Positive for COVID-19

The All-Pro cornerback made the announcement via social media on Monday morning

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Crimson Tide in the NFL Week 8 Tracker: Tua Tagovailoa Notches First Win

Nearly a year to the day Tua Tagovailoa suffered a hip injury to end his Alabama career, the quarterback will make his first NFL start for the Miami Dolphins

Kristi F. Patick

by

THELadyinRed

Alabama's Malachi Moore Earns SEC Freshman of the Week Honors

It is the second time this season that Moore has been named the league's newcomer of the week

Tyler Martin

Paul Crane, All-American Alabama Center, Passes Away at 76

Crane played both center and linebacker under Paul "Bear" Bryant and won a Super Bowl with Joe Namath and the New York Jets

Joey Blackwell