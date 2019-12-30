Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Alabama tight end Miller Forristall Talks About Throat Injury

Joey Blackwell

ORLANDO, Fla. — Alabama tight end Miller Forristall is looking to be cleared to play in Wednesday’s Citrus Bowl, according to the man himself.

The redshirt-junior, who hasn’t seen action in a game since sustaining a throat injury in the Arkansas game on Oct. 26, sounded very optimistic while speaking to the media at the annual Vrbo Citrus Bowl Day for Kids at the Fun Spot America theme park Monday morning.

“I broke my larynx and my hyoid bone in my throat so they had to go in and put a couple screws and a couple plates in on Monday [Oct.] 28, after the Arkansas game,” Forristall said. “I caught an elbow real funny about halfway through the first quarter and we just didn’t really know what it was until after the game. We went and got it taken care of.”

The Crimson Tide have had issues at the tight end position since Forristall sustained his injury, but with his potential return for the Citrus Bowl starting to seem imminent, Alabama should be back to full strength at the position.

Regarding the pain and his recovery, Forristall said that it wasn’t too serious and is grateful that it wasn’t as bad as he and the medical staff initially thought.

“It wasn’t too bad,” Forristall said. “My voice is gone by about the end of the game, but I was just very very blessed to end up in the situation how it ended up and how fantastic our staff ended up handling it after the game. It could have been a lot worse. I’m very blessed that the severity wasn’t as bad as it could have been. Anything surrounding your throat and airway, pre-surgery or post-surgery, is obviously stuff you worry about.

“I could speak within a couple of days. Eating was the worst part. I dropped a couple of pounds. We’re back and I’m really glad to be back with the team.”

Prior to his injury, Forristall accounted for 12 receptions and three touchdowns at the tight end position. Since his absence, the combined trio of freshman Jahleel Bilingsley, sophomore Major Tennison and senior Giles Amos have combined for only five receptions and a single touchdown by Tennison.

Earlier in December Alabama head coach Nick Saban offered his own update to Forristall and seemed quite positive back then as well.

“I think Miller Forristal probably has a good chance to come back and play in the game, just depends on how he responds to the activity and the contact,” Saban said.

If Forristall’s recovery is going as well as both he and Saban are claiming, then the veteran tight end is looking to be good to go against the Wolverines on New Year’s Day.

All-in-all, Forristall just seems happy to be able to finally participate in practice with his teammates.

“Someday I’ll be able to tell my kids about—in years to come—I played with some of the best to ever do it,” Forristall said. “Especially with the University of Alabama, to set records and win national championships and play in awesome bowl games like this one, there are memories that will last a lifetime that I’m extremely thankful for.”

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ruggs not tipping hand on future

Cary L. Clark

Alabama junior also non-committal on younger brother's recruitment

Video Recap: Alabama Players Enjoy Citrus Bowl Day for Kids

Joey Blackwell

Players for both the Crimson Tide and the Wolverines met up with kids from the surrounding area

SEC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 8

Joey Blackwell

2019 is coming to a close, but SEC basketball is just getting started

Top 10 Tide Moments of the Decade: No. 3, Undefeated Alabama Wins First National Title Under Nick Saban

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide ran the table and celebrated with the crystal football after defeating Texas in the Rose Bowl

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 30, 2019

Christopher Walsh

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Jaden Shackelford Leads Alabama Basketball Over Richmond, 90-78

Tyler Martin

Alabama moves to 7-5 on the season with conference play looming

This Week with the Crimson Tide: Dec. 30, 2019-Jan. 5, 2020

Christopher Walsh

A look at which teams are in action, plus what you'll find on BamaCentral this week

Alabama Women's Basketball Takes Care of Southeastern Louisiana, 87-50

Tyler Martin

12 different players scored in the Crimson Tide's rout of the Lady Lions

Live Updates: Alabama Basketball Faces Off Against Richmond at Coleman Coliseum

Tyler Martin

Follow along here for updates before, during, and after the game

Xavier McKinney Prepares Alabama Defense for Michigan

Joey Blackwell

The junior defensive back reiterated how much the ‘Bama factor’ still means to his team