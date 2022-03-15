Mo Williams is the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week

Skip to main content
The former all-SEC player for the Crimson Tide and NBA All-Star has a new head coaching position.

This week provides a little bit different spin on Pro Athlete of the Week as its not a current pro athlete, but a former Alabama and professional athlete who now works professionally in sports. 

Mo Williams is this week's BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week after he was officially named the head coach at Jackson State on Monday. 

The 2002 SEC Freshman of the Year for the Crimson Tide and 15-year NBA veteran has spent the last two seasons as the head coach at Alabama State. He resigned from being the Hornets head man on March 9 and was named the head coach for his hometown school, Jackson State on March 14. Williams had a 13-35 overall record at Alabama State in two seasons. 

He was a McDonald's All-American from Murrah High School in Jackson, Mississippi before joining the Crimson Tide. As a freshman, he helped lead Alabama to the 2002 regular season SEC title and a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament. The Crimson Tide went back to the NCAA tournament in 2003 with Williams once again being a major contributor. 

Williams headed to the NBA after two seasons in Tuscaloosa. After getting drafted by the Utah Jazz in the second round, he would then spend 15 years in the NBA with seven different franchises including an NBA championship run with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. 

After the NBA, Williams immediately went into coaching as an assistant at Cal State Northridge before taking the head coaching job at Alabama State and now Jackson State. 

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Mo Williams (52) celebrates a three-point basket in the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Quicken Loans Arena.
Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Mo Williams (52) in action against New York Knicks point guard Jerian Grant (13) at Madison Square Garden.
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Mo Williams (52) shoots and scores a basket against Toronto Raptors point guard Cory Joseph (6) at Air Canada Centre. The Raptors beat the Cavaliers 103-99.

Montana Fouts at LSU
