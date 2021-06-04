Montana Fouts Fans 16 as Alabama Tops Arizona 5-1 in Women's College World Series Opener

All-American junior records eighth straight game with 10 or more strikeouts; unlikely heroes emerge for Alabama offense

OKLAHOMA City, Okla. -- Alabama greeted an old friend on Thursday.

The Crimson Tide returned to USA Hall of Fame Stadium in the Women’s College World Series, a place it's been 13 times, six since 2011.

It's almost like home.

No. 3 seed Alabama played like it anyway, defeating Arizona 5-1 behind a dominant performance from All-American pitcher Montana Fouts.

Alabama (51-7) won its 19th straight, and faces either UCLA or Florida State on Friday at 8:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

Fouts was relaxed and loose in her second trip to the WCWS, while frustrating Arizona hitters and leaving them searching for answers.

Fouts’ rise ball was untouchable as she struck out eight of first nine hitters before allowing a hit in the fourth.

Fouts’ previous best WCWS strikeout mark was nine, coincidentally, against Arizona in 2019. She topped that with 16 Thursday. The WCWS single-game record is 20 (13 innings) by UCLA’s Debbie Dooms in 1982. Texas’ Cat Osterman’s 18 is the most in a seven-inning game.

It’s the eighth straight game Fouts has recorded 10-plus strikeouts. She has 21 games with 10 or more strikeouts and 33 for the season. Fouts, who allowed two Arizona hits,, needs 32 more strikeouts to break Jaclyn Traina’s single-season record of 361 (2012).

Alabama is comfortable in Oklahoma City, and it’s a good thing. The Crimson Tide hasn’t played away from Tuscaloosa in a month. There was no jitters or anxiousness from the team, including sophomore Jenna Johnson, who made her WCWS debut with a bang.

She laced a single to left field, which Arizona left fielder Janelle Meono misplayed. That allowed Hemphill to score for the 1-0 first-inning lead.

Another WCWS newcomer for Alabama announced her presence. Sophomore pinch hitter Abby Doerr launched a two-run home run in the sixth inning to put the game away with a 5-0 lead.

Hemphill made her return to the WCWS with a bang as well. Her last home run here set a single-season school record for home runs and RBIs. The SEC Player of the Year and two-time All-American's solo shot in the third inning Thursday didn’t set any records, but it gave Alabama a 2-0 lead.

Alabama caught a break in the fourth when Reyna Carranco was called out for leaving the batter’s box on a bunt single. Instead of runners on first and second with no outs, the Wildcats had a runner on first with one out. A double play on the next at-bat ended the inning.

Also for Alabama, Maddie Morgan had two hits with an RBI double, and Savannah Woodard singled.

