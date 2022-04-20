Skip to main content

Montana Fouts Named Finalist for USA Softball Player of the Year

For the third time, the Alabama pitcher is a finalist for the highest individual honor in college softball.

Being the No. 2 team in college softball means you have some of the best players in college softball, and one Alabama player was named a finalist for a prestigious award Wednesday.

Senior pitcher Montana Fouts was named one of 25 finalists for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, the highest individual honor in college softball. She has previously been named a finalist in 2019 and 2021. No Alabama player has ever won the award. 

On the season, Fouts is 19-3 with a 2.09 ERA, three saves and 203 strikeouts. Her strikeout total is good for 12th overall in the country and first in the Southeastern Conference. 

The SEC leads the way of all conferences with six players represented from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Texas A&M. Oklahoma has the most representatives of any school with four. Fouts is one of 10 pitchers up for the national award. 

The finalists list will be shortened to 10 on May 4, with the top three finalists being named on May 18. The winner will be announced prior to the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City. 

Gallery: Montana Fouts

Montana Fouts
Montana Fouts
Montana Fouts
Montana Fouts celebrates a strikeout
Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts (14) pitches against Florida during the SEC Championship Game in Rhoads Stadium Saturday, May 15, 2021, Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Montana Fouts

2022 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 25 Finalists

  • Jocelyn Alo- Oklahoma
  • Yannira Acuña- Arizona State
  • Holly Azevedo- UCLA
  • Jordy Bahl- Oklahoma
  • Valerie Cagel- Clemson
  • Erin Coffel- Kentucky
  • Jayda Coleman- Oklahoma
  • Georgina Corrick- South Florida
  • Mia Davidson- Mississippi State
  • Megan Faraimo- UCLA
  • Montana Fouts- Alabama
  • Karina Gaskins- Notre Dame
  • Danielle Gibson- Arkansas
  • Jameson Kavel- Duke
  • Baylee Klingler- Washington
  • Kayla Konwent- Wisconsin
  • Haley Lee- Texas A&M
  • Grace Lyons- Oklahoma
  • Kelly Maxwell- Oklahoma State
  • Sydney McKinney- Wichita State
  • Keely Rochard- Virginia Tech
  • Kathryn Sandercock- Florida State
  • Cydney Sanders- Arizona State
  • Skylar Wallace- Florida
  • Danielle Williams- Northwestern

