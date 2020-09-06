More Than Just A Name: A Review of FOX Sports Films' 'TUA'

If you feel you know the entirety of the story behind former Alabama quarterback and rookie Miami Dolphin Tua Tagovailoa, you might want to think again.

FOX Sports Films' new documentary, simply and eloquently titled TUA, will do one of two things. If you are a fan of the Crimson Tide or the Dolphins, it will enhance the story that is already well-established among both fan bases. If you are a college football or NFL fan that have heard his almost inescapable name, then you will most likely finish the film with a new perspective on the young quarterback.

The latest entry in the Sports Emmy-nominated MAGNIFY series will not disappoint.

TUA is a documentary that follows Tagovailoa from his young days in Hawaii all the way up to the 2020 NFL draft. The film spares no details and gathers information not only directly from Tagovailoa himself and his tightly-knit family, but also those around him who helped him along his journey. From his days in his home state to his time in Tuscaloosa with Alabama and through the harsh realities and rehabilitation that accompanied his season-ending hip injury, the documentary is rich with behind-the-scenes details and perspectives from the key figures in Tagovailoa's life that even the most die-hard Crimson Tide fans will find new and interesting.

While the documentary shines from and informative and informational perspective, it also is a beautiful documentary to look at. Along with clips from FOX Sports, ESPN and CBS, the documentary is narrated by the various figures that impacted Tagovailoa's life as well as the man himself. In addition to the scenes from the media and his playing career, the documentary is also shot beautifully by the FOX crew responsible for the filming of Tagovailoa's days leading up the draft.

The film itself is divided into four chapters, each telling a story from a different part of Tagovailoa's life. The first chapter is titled "The Prophecy," which details the background of Tagovailoa and his family during his days as a boy. The second chapter is called "The Lion and the Gazelle," which focuses on the young quarterbacks first days training and playing high school football to prepare him for the next level and establish a name for himself at Alabama.

The third chapter titled "The Eagle and the Eaglet" follows Tagovailoa's career at Alabama from his decision to join the Crimson Tide all the way through brutal injury during the 2019 season. Finally, the fourth chapter simply titled "Tagovailoa" closes out the documentary by closing out his rehabilitation and sees him through the NFL draft when Tagovailoa was drafted No. 5 overall by the Dolphins.

Several key moments stick out in the documentary that will have a profound impact on how you see Tagovailoa. While this is a spoiler-free review, I will say that even as an Alabama beat writer that covered Tagovailoa for the majority of his time while he was wearing the crimson and white, the perspective and the behind-the-scenes moments — particularly of his rehabilitation — provided new viewpoints and allowed us to see the thought process behind Tagovailoa and what he went through following that fateful day in Starkville, Miss. last season.

To sum it all up, TUA is an excellent documentary that I highly recommend, not just to Alabama and Miami fans, but football fans in general. It provides and in-depth and intimate look at Tagovailoa and his short yet already-prolific football career and leaves no stone unturned in the story of a young boy from Hawaii who simply wants to live up to his family name.

TUA debuts on Sunday, Sept. 6 at 3 p.m. CT on FOX. In addition to the documentary, FOX Sports also has an eight-part series available on its website and mobile app titled Tua Talks which contain supplemental information and interviews that accompany the documentary well.