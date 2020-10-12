Alabama senior running back Najee Harris is this week's Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 5-11.

Harris had a remarkable game on this past Saturday in Oxford, Miss. against Ole Miss, rushing for 206 yards and five touchdowns.

On the day, Harris averaged nine yards per attempt on 23 rushes. He was also 3-for-3 in receptions, totaling 42 receiving yards for an average of 14 yards per reception.

After starting the season with two slow games, Harris contributed heavily to the Crimson Tide's offensive efforts on Saturday. In a game where a touchdown was needed in response on almost every drive, Harris and the rest of the Alabama stable came through and played a huge part in earning their team the win.

Harris' efforts were enough to earn him recognition by Walter Camp Football as the National Offensive Player of the Week.

Congratulations to Harris for his efforts on Saturday and for taking home this week's Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week.

Also considered:

1. Mac Jones (football quarterback, senior)

Threw 28-for-32 for 417 yards and two touchdowns in Alabama's 63-48 win over Ole Miss

Finished the game with a quarterback rating of 217.6

2. Vanesa Nikolovova (women's tennis, freshman)

Won her first match for the Crimson Tide of her career at the SEC Challenge #1 on Sunday

Defeated Georgia senior Elena Christofi 6-2, 5-7, 6-1

3. DeVonta Smith (football wide receiver, senior)

Caught 13 receptions for 164 yards and a touchdown against Ole Miss

Also had one 14-yard rushing touchdown

Weekly Winners of the Fall 2020 Semester:

Sept. 14-20: Riley Mattingly

Sept. 21-27: Jaylen Waddle

Sept. 28-Oct. 4: Mac Jones

Oct. 5-11: Najee Harris