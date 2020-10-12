SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Najee Harris is this week's Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

Joey Blackwell

Alabama senior running back Najee Harris is this week's Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 5-11.

Harris had a remarkable game on this past Saturday in Oxford, Miss. against Ole Miss, rushing for 206 yards and five touchdowns.

On the day, Harris averaged nine yards per attempt on 23 rushes. He was also 3-for-3 in receptions, totaling 42 receiving yards for an average of 14 yards per reception.

After starting the season with two slow games, Harris contributed heavily to the Crimson Tide's offensive efforts on Saturday. In a game where a touchdown was needed in response on almost every drive, Harris and the rest of the Alabama stable came through and played a huge part in earning their team the win.

Harris' efforts were enough to earn him recognition by Walter Camp Football as the National Offensive Player of the Week.

Congratulations to Harris for his efforts on Saturday and for taking home this week's Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week.

Also considered:

1. Mac Jones (football quarterback, senior)

  • Threw 28-for-32 for 417 yards and two touchdowns in Alabama's 63-48 win over Ole Miss
  • Finished the game with a quarterback rating of 217.6

2. Vanesa Nikolovova (women's tennis, freshman)

  • Won her first match for the Crimson Tide of her career at the SEC Challenge #1 on Sunday
  • Defeated Georgia senior Elena Christofi 6-2, 5-7, 6-1

3. DeVonta Smith (football wide receiver, senior)

  • Caught 13 receptions for 164 yards and a touchdown against Ole Miss
  • Also had one 14-yard rushing touchdown

Weekly Winners of the Fall 2020 Semester:

Sept. 14-20: Riley Mattingly

Sept. 21-27: Jaylen Waddle

Sept. 28-Oct. 4: Mac Jones

Oct. 5-11: Najee Harris

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

Solid work by Harris this past weekend, for sure.

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Crimson Tikes: Love-Love

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

The Sunday Comic, Crimson Tikes: O Smitty, Therefore Art Thou

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

Gary05

Alabama Players in the NFL Week 5 Tracker: Jacobs, Ruggs and Raiders Hand Chiefs their First Loss of 2020

Numerous former Crimson Tide players in the NFL may be out of action this week for a variety of reasons

Kristi F. Patick

by

THELadyinRed

Alabama QB Mac Jones Delivers Again At Ole Miss: "We Knew We Had to Be Pretty Much Perfect"

The Crimson Tide signal caller continued his hot start to the season on Saturday night against the Rebels, passing for over 400 yards for the second straight week

Tyler Martin

by

CHSmith99

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Oct. 12, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Joey Blackwell

How to Watch Georgia at Alabama, TV, Time, SEC Schedule

For the third straight week, Nick Saban will see a former assistant coach on the other sideline, as Georgia's Kirby Smart tries to be the first to get a win against him

Christopher Walsh

SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 3

Week 3 was one of the craziest college football weekends in recent memory

Joey Blackwell

by

CHSmith99

Alabama Football Second in Latest Amway, AP Polls

The Crimson Tide will be second as it takes on No. 3 Georgia in Tuscaloosa this Saturday

Joey Blackwell

Instant Analysis: Alabama 63, Ole Miss 48

The Crimson Tide's offense continued to be prolific while its defense still needs some major improvements

Joey Blackwell

by

CrimsonTikes

Nick Saban, Dylan Moses Suggest Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Had Their Signals: "They Had an Answer for Everything"

There might be a reason why Alabama's defense struggled so mightily in the 63-48 victory over the Rebels on Saturday

Tyler Martin

by

BOBBIESMITH1962