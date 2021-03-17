Nate Oats Named Finalist for Naismith, USBWA Coach of the Year Awards
Oats one of four from across the nation named to each respective list
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama men’s basketball coach Nate Oats is one of four coaches from across the nation to be recognized on each list, joining Scott Drew (Baylor), Mark Few (Gonzaga) and Juwan Howard (Michigan).
Nate Oats
- After finishing last season with a 16-15 record and 8-10 mark in SEC play, Oats has guided Alabama to a 24-6 overall record in 2020-21 and a 16-2 mark in Southeastern Conference play in his second season at The Capstone
- The Tide clinched the program's first regular season title in 19 years, since earning the 2002 regular season crown, and
- Following the regular season, Oats led the Crimson Tide to an SEC Tournament championship title, the first time it has occurred in 30 years
- The 16 league wins tied for the most in program history, matching the 1986-87 team which also finished SEC play at 16-2
- Alabama enters the NCAA Tournament currently ranked No. 5 in the latest Associated Press Top 25, which is its highest ranking in the AP Poll in the month of March since 2002, and No. 5 in the USA Today Coaches Poll
- Alabama earned a No. 2 seed in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament, which matches the highest seed in program history (2002 and 1987)
- Alabama’s 10-game winning streak earlier in the year was the longest 25 years dating back to the 1996-97 campaign, and their 16 league wins is tied for the most in program history (1986-87).
- He has an overall record of 36-21 (.632) across his two years at the Capstone and a 23-12 (.657) mark against SEC competition.