All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Search

Nate Oats Named Finalist for Naismith, USBWA Coach of the Year Awards

Oats one of four from across the nation named to each respective list
Author:
Publish date:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. Alabama men’s basketball coach Nate Oats is one of four coaches from across the nation to be recognized on each list, joining Scott Drew (Baylor), Mark Few (Gonzaga) and Juwan Howard (Michigan).

Nate Oats

  • After finishing last season with a 16-15 record and 8-10 mark in SEC play, Oats has guided Alabama to a 24-6 overall record in 2020-21 and a 16-2 mark in Southeastern Conference play in his second season at The Capstone
  • The Tide clinched the program's first regular season title in 19 years, since earning the 2002 regular season crown, and
  • Following the regular season, Oats led the Crimson Tide to an SEC Tournament championship title, the first time it has occurred in 30 years
  • The 16 league wins tied for the most in program history, matching the 1986-87 team which also finished SEC play at 16-2
  • Alabama enters the NCAA Tournament currently ranked No. 5 in the latest Associated Press Top 25, which is its highest ranking in the AP Poll in the month of March since 2002, and No. 5 in the USA Today Coaches Poll
  • Alabama earned a No. 2 seed in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament, which matches the highest seed in program history (2002 and 1987)
  • Alabama’s 10-game winning streak earlier in the year was the longest 25 years dating back to the 1996-97 campaign, and their 16 league wins is tied for the most in program history (1986-87).
  • He has an overall record of 36-21 (.632) across his two years at the Capstone and a 23-12 (.657) mark against SEC competition.

210313_game10_186
BamaCentral+

All Things Bama Podcast: How Far Will Alabama Go in the 2021 NCAA Tournament?

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats
All Things Bama

Nate Oats Named Finalist for Naismith, USBWA Coach of the Year Awards

Former Alabama softball player Haylie McCleney is an outfielder for Team USA softball.
All Things Bama

Former Alabama Softball Player Haylie McCleney Ready for Olympic Dream to be Reality

a-day
All Things Bama

Time and TV Info Announced for 2021 A-Day

pitino iona
All Things Bama

Iona's Rick Pitino: 1986-87 and 2020-21 Alabama Teams Best in Crimson Tide History

Crimson Tikes: Sharpie
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Sharpie

Kenny Stabler and Bear Bryant
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 17, 2021

Alabama basketball player John Petty Jr., Oct. 15, 2020 practice
All Things Bama

Video: Alabama Basketball Holds First Practice for NCAA Tournament