Nate Oats Provides Latest Update on Jahvon Quinerly, Herb Jones

Alabama is hopeful that it can get one of its point guards back for its meeting with the Razorbacks on Saturday afternoon

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On Friday afternoon, University of Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats shared the latest on guard Jahvon Quinerly, who has missed the Crimson Tide's last three games due to an undisclosed medical condition.

"Jahvon's been able to participate in some of practice, so we're gonna see where he's at with the trainer tomorrow," Oats told the media. "We're hopeful on him."

Before his three-game absence, Quinerly was averaging 13 points, two rebounds, and 3.4 assists across 10 appearances.

Meanwhile, wing Herb Jones, who left Tuesday's game against Kentucky midway through the first half with a finger injury, could be a game-time decision versus Arkansas on Saturday afternoon (2:30 p.m, SEC Network).

"Herb, we dodged a bullet," Oats said. "It's not as bad as we originally thought. He's day-to-day. He's trying to get to where he can bend his finger a little bit more. It's still really swollen... There's nothing broken."

Oats later added that Jones could see playing time, like last year with his fractured wrist, with protection on his dislocated finger.

"We did play Herb with a cast on his last year," Oats said. "Pulled down 17 rebounds against LSU. His first game with the wrist injury last year, we put him in against Auburn and gave us a decent 8-9 minutes. We are just going to see how he is feeling tomorrow."

Regardless, Oats is optimistic they'll both be back next week in time for Tuesday's road trip to LSU.

"Hopefully JQ and Herb, by next week we’ll have both of them for sure, Oats said. "Maybe either one of them could possibly give us some minutes tomorrow on an as-needed basis, maybe.”

Senior forward Jordan Bruner tore his meniscus against the Wildcats as well and Oats is hopeful that he can return to action in 4-to-6 weeks.

Bruner's minutes will be divided up among forwards Alex Reese, Juwan Gary, and Keon Ambrose-Hylton.

"It changes a lot," Alabama guard John Petty Jr. said of how his role changes with the Crimson Tide being short-handed. "But we have more than just a couple guys on this team. We even have younger guys speaking up and being more of a leader, not just our older guys. It hurts because he did a lot for this team, but we have guys on this team focused and ready to go. It's next man up."