Nate Oats 'We've got the talent to win'

College basketball season is now less than three months away, and the fall semester began at the University of Alabama Wednesday, but the Crimson Tide men's basketball team is on a two week break from basketball after a nine-day trip to Spain and France

Alabama returned from Europe with an undefeated 3-0 record, capped by a win over the Chinese National Team. Not only was the team able to grow together on the court in the preseason, but according to head coach Nate Oats, the chemistry and camaraderie built off the court was just as valuable.

In his first appearance of the season on Hey Coach! radio show Thursday night, Oats recapped his team's international tour. One of the things he was most pleased with was the balanced scoring from the offense.

"In the three games, we had six guys average double figures or more," Oats said during his radio appearance. "Brandon Miller led us in scoring, but then Mark Sears, Darius Miles, Dom Welch, Noah Clowney and Nimari Burnett all scored in double figures, averaged double figures. So to have three games and have six guys average double figures is pretty good balance. I think we're gonna be a lot more balanced this year. You know, certain guys may be struggling, I think other guys can step up."

One of the hottest names coming from the Crimson Tide camp out of the Europe trip and Alabama's leading scorer in all three games was the true freshman, five-star Miller.

Even though Miller didn't shoot it well from beyond the arc in the final game against China, Oats said the talented freshman was still doing all the blue collar things right like crashing the boards and going after deflections.

"He led us in blue collar on the trip," Oats said. "So it's ironic how that works. The guy that leads you in the blue collar stats also leads you in scoring... He's got great body control and can finish, but can also pass the ball. So he had a good run."

Every healthy Alabama players that went on the trip, including all five walk-ons, got to appear in at least one of the three games. Oats was also pleased with freshmen Rylan Griffen and Jaden Bradley (who is still not 100 percent.) He also was excited about Burnett's return from injury, and what he brought on both ends of the floor.

Oats said last year's team was too focused on the individual at times, and a key to success this season will be everybody buying in. From a leadership standpoint, the head coach highlighted one of the few returners, Miles, as someone who has started to emerged as a vocal leader. He also mentioned Miller and graduate student Noah Gurley.

Between transfers and freshman, there are a lot of new faces for the Crimson Tide this year. But overall, Oats sounded very optimistic with where the Crimson Tide is at this point in the year and knows that they have the talent to do big things if everyone buys in.

"We’ve got the talent to win," Oats said. "We just gotta keep the chemistry, that camaraderie, the leadership."

