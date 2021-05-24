Sports Illustrated home
NCAA Softball Super Regionals Schedule, TV Info, How To Watch Alabama vs. Kentucky

Alabama will square off against Kentucky beginning Friday afternoon, while some NCAA Super Regional games will be shown on ABC
And then there were 16. 

Well, sort of. 

The last couple of slots in the super regionals were still up for grabs when midnight rolled around Sunday night/Monday morning, but the sites and TV times for the next round of the NCAA Tournament were announced.

Eventually, Texas and Washington won to advance and complete the pairings, which include seven Southeastern Conference teams. However, if the favorites all win the league will only have five move on as there are two league matchups: Alabama vs. Kentucky and Florida vs. Georgia. 

Super regionals are best-of-three. The winners advance to the 2021 Women's College World Series, which gets under way June 3 in Oklahoma City, Okla. 

Should Alabama do so, it'll open against the winner of the Arkansas-Arizona super regional. 

Super Regionals

Best-of-three series

All times CT

Baton Rouge Super Regional — May 27-29

No. 7 LSU vs. No. 10 Florida State, 6 p.m. Thursday, ESPN

No. 7 LSU vs. No. 10 Florida State, 6 p.m. Friday, ESPN2

No. 7 LSU vs. No. 10 Florida State, 6 p.m. Saturday, ESPN2

Los Angeles Super Regional — May 27-29

No. 2 UCLA vs. Virginia Tech, 8:30 p.m. Thursday, ESPN

No. 2 UCLA vs. Virginia Tech, 8:30 p.m. Friday, ESPN2

No. 2 UCLA vs. Virginia Tech, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPN2

Tuscaloosa Super Regional — May 28-30

No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 14 Kentucky, noon Friday, ESPN2

No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 14 Kentucky, 1 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 14 Kentucky, 3 p.m., ESPNU

Norman Super Regional — May 28-30

No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 16 Washington, 2 p.m. Friday, ESPN2

No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 16 Washington, 2 p.m. Saturday, ABC

No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 16 Washington, 3 p.m. Sunday, ESPN

Stillwater Super Regional — May 28-30

No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. No. 12 Texas, 4 p.m. Friday, ESPN2

No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. No. 12 Texas, 3 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. No. 12 Texas, 5 p.m. Sunday, ESPNU

Gainesville Super Regional — May 28-30

No. 4 Florida vs. Georgia, 4 p.m. Friday, ESPNU

No. 4 Florida vs. Georgia, 11 1.m. Saturday, ESPN

No. 4 Florida vs. Georgia, 11 a.m. Sunday, ESPN

Fayetteville Super Regional — May 28-30

No. 6 Arkansas vs. No. 11 Arizona, 6 p.m. Friday, ESPNU

No. 6 Arkansas vs. No. 11 Arizona, 4 p.m. Saturday, ESPN2

No. 6 Arkansas vs. No. 11 Arizona, 8 p.m. Sunday, ESPN2

Columbia Regional — May 28-30

No. 8 Missouri vs. James Madison, 8 p.m. Friday, ESPNU

No. 8 Missouri vs. James Madison, 6 p.m. Saturday, ESPNU

No. 8 Missouri vs. James Madison, 11 a.m. or 1 p.m., TBD

