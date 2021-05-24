NCAA Softball Super Regionals Schedule, TV Info, How To Watch Alabama vs. Kentucky
And then there were 16.
Well, sort of.
The last couple of slots in the super regionals were still up for grabs when midnight rolled around Sunday night/Monday morning, but the sites and TV times for the next round of the NCAA Tournament were announced.
Eventually, Texas and Washington won to advance and complete the pairings, which include seven Southeastern Conference teams. However, if the favorites all win the league will only have five move on as there are two league matchups: Alabama vs. Kentucky and Florida vs. Georgia.
Super regionals are best-of-three. The winners advance to the 2021 Women's College World Series, which gets under way June 3 in Oklahoma City, Okla.
Should Alabama do so, it'll open against the winner of the Arkansas-Arizona super regional.
Super Regionals
Best-of-three series
All times CT
Baton Rouge Super Regional — May 27-29
No. 7 LSU vs. No. 10 Florida State, 6 p.m. Thursday, ESPN
No. 7 LSU vs. No. 10 Florida State, 6 p.m. Friday, ESPN2
No. 7 LSU vs. No. 10 Florida State, 6 p.m. Saturday, ESPN2
Los Angeles Super Regional — May 27-29
No. 2 UCLA vs. Virginia Tech, 8:30 p.m. Thursday, ESPN
No. 2 UCLA vs. Virginia Tech, 8:30 p.m. Friday, ESPN2
No. 2 UCLA vs. Virginia Tech, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, ESPN2
Tuscaloosa Super Regional — May 28-30
No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 14 Kentucky, noon Friday, ESPN2
No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 14 Kentucky, 1 p.m. Saturday, ESPN
No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 14 Kentucky, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Norman Super Regional — May 28-30
No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 16 Washington, 2 p.m. Friday, ESPN2
No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 16 Washington, 2 p.m. Saturday, ABC
No. 1 Oklahoma vs. No. 16 Washington, 3 p.m. Sunday, ESPN
Stillwater Super Regional — May 28-30
No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. No. 12 Texas, 4 p.m. Friday, ESPN2
No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. No. 12 Texas, 3 p.m. Saturday, ESPN
No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. No. 12 Texas, 5 p.m. Sunday, ESPNU
Gainesville Super Regional — May 28-30
No. 4 Florida vs. Georgia, 4 p.m. Friday, ESPNU
No. 4 Florida vs. Georgia, 11 1.m. Saturday, ESPN
No. 4 Florida vs. Georgia, 11 a.m. Sunday, ESPN
Fayetteville Super Regional — May 28-30
No. 6 Arkansas vs. No. 11 Arizona, 6 p.m. Friday, ESPNU
No. 6 Arkansas vs. No. 11 Arizona, 4 p.m. Saturday, ESPN2
No. 6 Arkansas vs. No. 11 Arizona, 8 p.m. Sunday, ESPN2
Columbia Regional — May 28-30
No. 8 Missouri vs. James Madison, 8 p.m. Friday, ESPNU
No. 8 Missouri vs. James Madison, 6 p.m. Saturday, ESPNU
No. 8 Missouri vs. James Madison, 11 a.m. or 1 p.m., TBD