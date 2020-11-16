NCAA to Relocate 2021 March Madness to Single Geographic Region

The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee announced on Monday morning that it will be relocating March Madness in 2021 to a single geographic region due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

After cancelling the tournament in 2020 due to the coronavirus, the committee will be moving the entire tournament from its 13 locations across the country to the proposed region of Indianapolis, Ind.

“My committee colleagues and I did not come lightly to the difficult decision to relocate the preliminary rounds of the 2021 tournament, as we understand the disappointment 13 communities will feel to miss out on being part of March Madness next year,” chair of the Division I Men’s Basketball Committee and University of Kentucky athletics director Mike Barnhart said in a statement. “With the University of Kentucky slated to host first- and second-round games in March, this is something that directly impacts our school and community, so we certainly share in their regret. The committee and staff deeply appreciate the efforts of all the host institutions and conferences, and we look forward to bringing the tournament back to the impacted sites in future years.”

The reasoning behind hosting the tournament in a single region is cutting down travel for teams and providing a safe and controlled environment for practices and the tournament's games.

While Indianapolis has not officially been chosen to host the tournament, the statement prepared by the NCAA revealed that the committee is currently in talks with the city and the state of Indiana.

“The committee and staff have thoughtfully monitored the pandemic to develop potential contingency plans,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said. “The Board of Governors and my top priorities are to protect the health and well-being of college athletes while also maintaining their opportunity to compete at the highest level. These principles have guided the decision-making process as we continue to assess how to have a fair and safe championship experience.”

Should Indianapolis be chosen, all 68 teams of the tournament would be hosted at different locations around the area. The city was already scheduled to host the Final Four on Apr. 3-5 of 2021.