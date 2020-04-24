Bama Central
First Round of 2020 NFL Draft Worth Nearly $82 Million For Alabama Players

Christopher Walsh

Even though he was wearing a bath robe for the draft, Henry Ruggs III definitely now qualifies as being a high roller in Las Vegas. 

When the Raiders made him their first post-Oakland draft pick it gave Ruggs the ability to purchase a lot more than slippers. 

With the collective bargaining agreement all but fixating the contracts of all draft picks (there's some wiggle room, but not much), the four Alabama players selected in the first half of the first round Thursday night can count on having four-year contracts worth just under $82 million.

Specifically:

Pick, Player, Team, Total value

5. Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins $30,275,436

10. Jedrick Wills Jr., Browns $19,702,918

12. Henry Ruggs III, Raiders $16,671,626

15. Jerry Jeudy, Broncos $15,192,958

Total = $81,842,938

Tagovailoa is slated to get a signing bonus of $19,578,477. The other three will get, in order,  $11.9 million, $9.7 million and $8.6 million. 

The rookie wage scale is essentially a salary cap within the overall salary cap. 

All contracts for draft choices are four years. 

Teams have an option for a fifth year with first-round picks, but it must be exercised after the third year of the deal. The contracts can't be renegotiated until the conclusion of the third season, either.  

Last year Devin White was the fifth-overall selection. He landed a $19.3 million signing bonus, with a total contract worth $29.3 million over the four years. 

At No. 15, Dwayne Haskins got a $8.5 million signing bonus, and $14.4 million deal over four years. 

