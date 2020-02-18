Bama Central
Charlie Strong Set To Join Alabama's Staff as Defensive Analyst

Tyler Martin

University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban is expected to add another former head coach to his staff, per Chris Low of ESPN. 

This time, it is former Texas and South Florida coach Charlie Strong. He is set to join the staff as a defensive analyst. 

Strong had been the coach of the Bulls for three seasons before being fired at the conclusion of the 2019 campaign. He has also served as the defensive coordinator at Florida and South Carolina. 

This story will be updated.

