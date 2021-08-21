Nick Saban Details Areas of Improvement, Competition after Scrimmage

With two weeks until kickoff, Jahleel Billingsley still has to work his was back up the depth chart, and the offensive line and wide receiver groups are a "work in progress."

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Exactly two weeks from Saturday, Alabama will be kicking off the quest to repeat as national champions when they take the field against Miami in Atlanta. The team held its second scrimmage of fall camp, and head coach Nick Saban the team has made improvements from the first scrimmage, but there is still a long way to go in those two weeks leading up to game time.

"There was a lot of good things out there today, but there's also a lot of things that we need to improve on," Saban said. "So, I’d say all-in-all, we made good progress, but we’ve got a long way to go."

One player that Saban seemed particularly fired up about when asked is Jahleel Billingsley. The junior tight end was not at the first two practices of fall camp, but when he returned Saban said he would need to work his way back up the depth chart after going through COVID protocols. On Saturday, the head coach said that Billingsley knows what he's supposed to do at practice to get where he needs to be.

"This is not a democracy," Saban said. "Everybody doesn't get to do what they want to do. Everybody doesn't get to do what they feel like doing. You gotta buy in and do what you're supposed to do to be a part of the team and do the things you need to do in practice everyday sense of urgency, play fast, execute, do your job.

"It's a privilege for everybody to go out there and be able to create value for yourself."

Billingsley was fifth on the team in receiving yards and touchdowns in 2020 but still seems to have work to do to find himself back in the starting lineup by kickoff.

There were no major injuries in the scrimmage according to Saban, but because Kendall Randolph is still out with an ankle sprain among other factors, it creates a lot of competition along the offensive line. He singled out right tackle and center as competition areas.

"I think we've got work to do, especially in that group playing together and getting confidence in the calls and especially in pass protection and so forth," Saban said. "But I'm confident that they're going to make the kind of progress. I saw a lot of improvement from week one to week two.”

Another position group on offense that still has a lot of competition according to Saban is the wide receivers. The leading returning receiver, John Metchie III, is coming back from a few surgeries but has done well when he's had the opportunities.

Saban also said Slade Bolden, Ohio State transfer Jameson Williams and true freshman JoJo Earle have also made an impact at the position during camp. However, some of the other freshmen receivers are still coming along in the offense.

"I think it's going to be a bit of a work in progress with this group, but I do think we have enough talent there to have some really good players that can play fast and be explosive and, obviously, you know John Metchie is the guy that has the most experience doing that and we feel like he's getting more and more healthy, and I thought he played fast today," Saban said.

This was the final scrimmage of the fall as Alabama enters the last week of fall camp before game week preparations begin August 30.