Nick Saban Issues Another PSA Regarding Coronavirus Pandemic

Alabama coach Nick Saban is strongly encouraging everyone to practice social distancing and calls for fans to support healthcare workers.

In case you missed the first PSA.

Saban also did an interview with ESPN, and said “none of us know what’s going to happen after April 15.”

“Anybody who knows me knows I’m not a sit-around kind of guy,” Saban said. “Drives me crazy to even think about it. But a lot of us in this country are going to have to adjust to doing things differently, and that includes me.”

He added: "It's crazy, unlike anything any of us have ever experienced, and we need to remember that it goes a lot deeper than just football and sports that are impacted. Our world has been turned upside down. You just figure out the best way to manage what you can do. There's nothing else you can do."

Saban and his wife Terry spent spring break at their home in Boca Grande, Fla.

This story will be updated