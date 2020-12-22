Nick Saban Named Finalist for the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama head coach Nick Saban is one of eight finalists for the 2020 Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year Award, the American Heart Association announced Tuesday. In addition to being selected as a Coach of the Year finalist, Saban was named Conference Coach of the Year for the Southeastern Conference.

Saban, who won the Bryant Award in 2003, has led the Crimson Tide to a perfect 11-0 record, the school's 28th SEC championship and the No. 1 seed in the upcoming College Football Playoff this season. He has coached more games (84) as the Associated Press' No. 1 team than any other active head coach.

Saban is joined as a finalist by Tom Allen (Indiana), Matt Campbell (Iowa State), Jamey Chadwell (Coastal Carolina), Mario Cristobal (Oregon), Jimbo Fisher (Texas A&M), Brian Kelly (Notre Dame) and Dabo Swinney (Clemson).

The Paul “Bear” Bryant Award annually recognizes the country’s top college football coaches for their contributions both on and off the field, making the sport better for athletes and fans alike by demonstrating grit, integrity and a winning approach to coaching and life. The award is the only college coaching honor selected after all postseason bowl games and the National Championship have been played.

The Coach of the Year will be announced live on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, during a virtual awards ceremony. The awards will be televised later nationwide on FOX Sports family of networks. The Conference Coaches of the Year awards and national Coach of the Year award are voted on by the National Sports Media Association, along with current NCAA College football coaches, former Coach of the Year Award winners and the Bryant Family.

