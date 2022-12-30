Skip to main content

Nick Saban Offered Portal Players Chance to Play in Sugar Bowl

Alabama didn't have any players opt of it is bowl game, but had 10 scholarship players enter the portal after the season ended.

NEW ORLEANS —There are no "energy vampire" with the Alabama Crimson Tide in New Orleans this week. But according to head coach Nick Saban, that doesn't mean some of them weren't invited to play in the Sugar Bowl. 

Alabama did not have any players opt out of its bowl game matchup with Kansas State, but 10 scholarship players did enter the portal after the regular season ended in the Iron Bowl. Nine of them have already found new homes, which has left the Crimson Tide a little thin at some positions like offensive line and wide receiver. 

During Friday morning's final pre-Sugar Bowl press conference, Saban said he gave all the guys who were entering the portal the option to play in the Sugar Bowl. 

"I gave them all the opportunity to play the game if they wanted to, and they didn't," Saban said. "So I don't know if that's a good thing for players not to have to stay committed to their team for the entire season."

Offensive lineman Javion Cohen, wide receivers Traeshon Holden and JoJo Earle plus cornerback Khyree Jackson were all portal entrants that played starting or significant minutes for the Crimson Tide over the last two seasons. 

Alabama has been able to bring 11 early enrollees down with them to New Orleans to practice, and Saban said that training experience has been invaluable, but those players are not allowed to play in the game. 

Saban said roster management has become difficult at this time of year, but really all times of year because of the transfer portal. Teams can add players from the portal, like Alabama did with tight end CJ Dippre, but those players are also not yet eligible for the bowl games with their new teams. 

