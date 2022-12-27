Tight End CJ Dippre Commits to Alabama

The Alabama Crimson Tide will add another high-profile transfer to its incoming class, as tight end CJ Dippre will leave Maryland and take his talents to Tuscaloosa.

Dippre, who just completed his sophomore year for the Terrapins, finished the 2022 season with 30 receptions for 314 yards and three touchdowns, all top-5 marks among Maryland's receivers. Dippre was also playing with Taulia Tagovailoa, the younger brother of former Alabama and current Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The 6-foo-5, 260-pound tight end from Scranton, Pennsylvania had a choice between Alabama and Ohio State. Dippre's commitment is a major one for Nick Saban and the program, as the current starter at tight end, Cam Latu, will play his last game for Alabama against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl, then turn his attention to the Senior Bowl and the NFL Draft.

With Latu's departure, Dippre will compete with sophomores Miles Kitselman and Robbie Ouzts, along with Amari Niblack. Besides the main returners, Dippre will also have to compete with Ty Lockwood, a 4-star recruit who is one of the top players from the state of Tennessee and a top-15 tight end in the nation.

Among all the offensive positions, tight end will be a key one to watch as there is no clear successor to Latu. Though the redshirt senior will play majority of the snaps, the play of the reserves in the Sugar Bowl, if they play a significant amount, will be a major takeaway, along with the spring game.

Whoever wins the job will also have to develop a relationship with the next quarterback, as it'll be a heated competition between Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson, Eli Holstein and Dylan Lonergan to become the successor to Bryce Young, who's all but guaranteed to head to the NFL.

