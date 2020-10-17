SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Nick Saban Receives Third Negative COVID-19 Test, Medically Cleared to Return

Tyler Martin

University of Alabama coach Nick Saban has passed Southeastern Conference protocols relating to COVID-19 with three consecutive negative tests after an initial positive diagnosis, to be medically cleared to coach in the Crimson Tide's game against Georgia on Saturday night inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. 

A statement was provided by the school from team physician Dr. Jimmy Robinson. 

“Upon evaluation today, Coach Saban remains completely asymptomatic. To address the potential for a false positive, the SEC Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force Protocol allows for follow-up testing to clear the individual’s return to activity. That protocol requires three negative PCR tests 24 hours apart.

"Because Coach Saban remained asymptomatic, he received PCR testing at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Friday and today through the SEC appointed lab. Each of those tests were negative and were reported via the SEC’s third-party testing provider to the conference office in Birmingham. Those three negative tests satisfied the SEC protocol for a false positive. Out of an abundance of caution, two additional PCR tests were administered at the same time on Thursday and Friday and were tested by a separate lab. Those tests were also negative.

"Due to the fact that Coach Saban has remained completely symptom-free and had five negative PCR tests, split between two separate labs, the initial test from Wednesday is considered a false positive under the SEC protocols. Again, that initial positive result came from an outside lab we’ve used to supplement the SEC mandated testing. We have been in constant communication with the conference office throughout this process to ensure compliance with all applicable protocols. In accordance with the SEC Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force Protocol and with the approval of The University of Alabama System Health and Safety Task Force, Coach Saban is medically cleared to safely return to activity effective immediately."

Saban appeared on ESPN’s College Gameday this morning to reiterate that he was still asymptotic after Wednesday’s positive test. 

"I've never had any symptoms,” Saban said. “No fever, oxygen levels are great, never been sick at all."

The SEC has also issued a statement on how the process of Saban being medically cleared was handled:

"Upon being notified by the University of Alabama of a potential positive COVID-19 test result involving Nick Saban, the SEC Office provided and reviewed with the university the COVID-19 management requirements established by the SEC’s Medical Guidance Task Force and emphasized the need to comply with all local and state health policies.

“Consistent with the Conference’s COVID-19 management requirements, PAE, the third-party provider secured by the SEC to standardize and provide testing for the 14 member institutions, has utilized the authorized laboratory in processing and reporting the three tests 24 hours apart as necessary to satisfy the requirements of the Task Force policy regarding the handling of asymptomatic PCR positive tests.”

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 17, 2020

Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Alabama Player to Watch in Fantasy Football Week 6: Damien Harris

Everything you need for Week 6 in fantasy football, including who to play and who to sit

Christopher Walsh

University of Alabama Releases Latest Coronavirus Numbers, Down From Previous Week

COVID-19 positive cases are down at the Tuscaloosa campus this week

Tyler Martin

Recruiting Corner: Alabama Hoops Target to Announce This Weekend, Tunmise Adeleye Names Top Three

Alabama basketball could pick up more steam on the recruiting trail this weekend with a key target set to announce his commitment

Tyler Martin

Nick Saban Tests Negative for COVID-19, Still Awaiting Additional Testing

Alabama provides update on coach Nick Saban who tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tikes: Roller Coaster

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

TylerMartin

ESPN's David Pollack Believes Jaylen Waddle is the Difference Maker For Alabama Against Georgia

The media personality and former Bulldogs linebacker spoke to the media on Friday afternoon detailing the highly-anticipated matchup between Alabama and Georgia

Tyler Martin

FNL Radio Preps For Week 9

Show Airs Friday Nights on Tide 100.9 FM and the App from 6-9 PM

Cary L. Clark

All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing Georgia with Dawgs Daily

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

In it to the end: Najee Harris Zeroes in on Finishing on Top Regardless of Records

Aided by a prolific offense, Alabama running back Najee Harris determined to make best of final season with Crimson Tide

Christopher Walsh