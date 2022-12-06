Nine Alabama Football Players Named To All-SEC Coaches Teams

The University of Alabama football team placed nine players on the 2022 All-Southeastern Conference Coaches Team, which were unveiled Tuesday by the league office. Several players received honors on special team as well as on offense or defense, bringing the total number of honors to 12.

Emil Ekiyor Jr. (OL) was the lone first-team selection on offense, while Will Anderson Jr. (LB), Jordan Battle (DB), Kool-Aid McKinstry (DB) and Henry To’oTo’o were tabbed for first-team honors on defense.

The second-team offense is composed of Javion Cohen (OL), Jahmyr Gibbs (RB/AP) and Tyler Steen (OL), as Will Reichard (PK/KOS) and McKinstry (RS) rounded out the second-team selections by making special teams’ appearances.

This brings Gibbs' total amount of honors to four, as the junior running back was named AP All-SEC Second Team as a running back and a kick returner.

Anderson, who currently has 10 sacks, 54 total tackles and one interception, has received his third honor so far, as he's already been named the AP SEC Defensive Player of the Year and the Nagurski Award winner, the latter which signifies the best defensive player in college football. It's Anderson's second consecutive time winning the Nagurski Trophy.

Several Crimson Tide players now have multiple honors, as Ekiyor and McKinstry were named AP First Team All-SEC, and Reichard was named to the Second Team. Other players receiving AP All-SEC honors were Brian Branch, Bryce Young, Jordan Battle (all Second Team selections) and Byron Young (First Team selection).

