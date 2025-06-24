Latrell Wrightsell Jr.'s Return Announced: Roll Call, June 24, 2025
Alabama men's basketball guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr., who tore his Achilles last November and missed a majority of the 2024-25 season, has been granted a medical redshirt, and will be suiting up for the Crimson Tide this season. The news was officially announced Monday by Yea Alabama.
Transfer speculation surrounding Wrightsell flared up during March Madness this year, but with Mark Sears off the roster for the first time since the former arrived in Tuscaloosa, Wrightsell is set to be an important perimeter presence and veteran for the 2025-26 Crimson Tide team.
This season will be Wrightsell's sixth overall. He was a valuable contributor to the 2023-24 Final Four team during his first season at Alabama. His 2024 injury initially forced a redshirt off of Houston Mallette, who later received a medical redshirt of his own and is also returning this season.
SEC News:
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama baseball player Brett Auerbach is joining the Piratas del Campeche in Mexico's LMB after being traded by the Olmecas de Tabasco. On June 2, Auerbach was released by the Sacramento River Cats, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. He hit .223 with four home runs in 41 games with them this season. Auerbach did not appear in the major leagues during his stint in the organization, which began when he signed in June 2020.
- Alabama soccer's Melina Rebimbas was selected to the U.S. U-20 Women's National Team Training Camp. She scored two 2024 goals in her first year with the Crimson Tide after previously playing at North Carolina, appearing in 16 matches last year.
- The NBA's Sacramento Kings are highlighting the journey of former Crimson Tide player Keon Ellis on their YouTube channel. Ellis earned a multi-year contract with the team in February 2024 and was on Nate Oats' first Alabama team to reach the Sweet Sixteen.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 67 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- June 24, 1927: Former Minnesota football star and current Tulane coach Clark Shaughnessy said in a talk in New York that Southern football has grown dramatically in the last few years and much of the credit has to go to Alabama coach Wallace Wade. When asked if Wade just had better facilities and players than the other schools in the South, Shaughnessy said, "No, there isn't one doubt the chief reason for Alabama's showing is Wallace Wade. He knows the game. He is a splendid leader and a remarkable coach."
- June 24, 2019: The oldest living Crimson Tide football letterman, Don Salls, turned 100.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I was cutting out, off the tackle, and I cut left instead of cutting right. [Coach Frank Thomas] hollered, ‘Salls! That may be the way they do it in New York, but you’re in Tuscaloosa now!’ I was tickled to death to know that he knew my name and knew where I was from. I just grinned all over and went back to the scrimmage and kept on going. That’s the only thing Coach Thomas ever said to me.”- Don Salls on his favorite memory