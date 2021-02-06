All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
No. 10 Alabama Basketball Comes Up Short At No. 18 Missouri, 68-65

The Crimson Tide suffered its first conference loss on Saturday against the Tigers in heart-breaking fashion
Despite a 21-4 run over the final six minutes of the second half, Alabama basketball fell short of erasing a 22-point deficit at No. 18 Missouri, falling 68-65, inside Mizzou Arena on Saturday afternoon

Guard Jaden Shackelford scored a team-high 15 points, while guards Keon Ellis, Jahvon Quinerly, and John Petty Jr. joined him in double-figures with 35 points combined.

This story will be updated.

