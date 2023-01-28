No. 2 Alabama Blown Out By Oklahoma in SEC / Big 12 Challenge

They say you can’t win them all.

The Alabama Crimson Tide struggled on Wednesday night against Mississippi State but won — it wasn’t that lucky on Saturday afternoon in Norman, Okla.

The Crimson Tide (18-3, 8-0 SEC) was dominated from start to finish in its 93-69 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners in the SEC / Big 12 Challenge. The defeat ends Alabama’s nine-game winning streak.

Second-ranked Alabama played perhaps its worst game of the season on the defensive end, allowing the Sooners (12-9, 2-6 Big 12) to shoot 58% from the field. Oklahoma guard Grant Sherfield could not be stopped all afternoon, going for 30 points and six assists. The Sooners more or less scored at will all afternoon against a usually sturdy Crimson Tide defensive unit.

Despite another poor shooting performance (38% FG) for the Crimson Tide, four scored in double figures. Rylan Griffen led the way with 15 points, while Brandon Miller and Mark Sears added 11 points each.

The good news for Alabama is that this loss will not have an effect on its trek towards an SEC regular season championship. The Crimson Tide, 8-0 in the SEC, will play its final 10 games inside the conference.

The first is a rematch with the Vanderbilt Commodores at Coleman Coliseum. Alabama defeated the Commodores 78-66 in Nashville on Jan. 17.

Tipoff is set for Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

How it Happened

Second Half

FINAL: Oklahoma 93 | Alabama 69

"Overrated" chants pouring in at the Lloyd Noble Center. 10 consecutive misses for the Crimson Tide. This one is all but over.

Oklahoma 86 | Alabama 57 | 3:51 2nd

The Crimson Tide hasn't made a shot in 4:31. Sooners still up big in Norman.

Oklahoma 78 | Alabama 55 | 7:40 2nd

Not looking good for the Crimson Tide, who can't get enough stops to realistically get back into this game.

Oklahoma 70 | Alabama 53 | 11:29 2nd

10 points (5-for-7 FG) for Jahvon Quinerly in the second half. Just picked up his fourth foul though.

Quick 7-2 run for the Sooners forces a Crimson Tide timeout. What seemed manageable for a moment doesn't seem that way anymore.

Oklahoma 64 | Alabama 46 | 14:13 2nd

The Crimson Tide is trying to fight its way back into the game — made five of its first six attempts of the second half. Five points in a little over four minutes for Brandon Miller.

Oklahoma 57 | Alabama 44 | 15:36 2nd

First Half

First Half Box Score

HALFTIME: Oklahoma 50 | Alabama 33

The Crimson Tide with its worst defensive half of the season in Norman. Sooners shot 19-for-28 (68%) from the field in the first half. Grant Sherfield has 17 points, Jalen Hill has 13. Brandon Miller 2-for-10 in the first half.

Nine straight makes for the Sooners. Alabama all out of sorts on defense and offense. Mark Sears up to seven points.

Oklahoma 37 | Alabama 26 | 3:58 1st

Sooners are still on fire. Eight points already for Grant Sherfield. Crimson Tide is 6-for-21 (29%) from the field.

Oklahoma 24 | Alabama 16 | 7:49 1st

Crimson Tide has made just one of its last 10 attempts from the field — already four turnovers as well.

Oklahoma 16 | Alabama 10 | 11:56 1st



First media timeout of the afternoon — not the start the Crimson Tide wanted. The Sooners are a scorching-hot 5-for-6 from the field to start.

Oklahoma 13 | Alabama 6 | 15:27 1st

First basket of the game is a dunk by Charles Bediako.

Pregame

The game will begin on ESPNNews until the conclusion of West Virginia-Auburn.

Starting Lineup for Alabama:

Mark Sears



Jaden Bradley



Brandon Miller



Noah Clowney



Charles Bediako

Alabama will be in its home white uniforms today.

The Crimson Tide looks ready to go with its 9-game winning streak on the line.

Alabama head coach Nate Oats is ready to go prior to today's matchup with Oklahoma.

The Crimson Tide has arrived at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla.

