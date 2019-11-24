Polls Have Same Contenders, But New Challengers

Bama Central
There was no change at the top of the polls, with everyone in agreement that heading into the final week of the regular season LSU, Ohio State, Clemson, Georgia and Alabama are the strongest contenders for the national title. 

There was a lot of movement with the teams behind them, though. 

Utah (10-1) moved up to No. 6 with its win against Oregon, leapfrogging Oklahoma after the Sooners struggled against TCU.

This week's College Football Playoff rankings from the selection committee will be announced Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT (ESPN).

Meanwhile, per the Associated Press, Alabama has now been ranked for 209 consecutive weeks, starting with the 2008 preseason poll, tying Florida (Sept. 9, 1990-Oct. 5, 2002) for the third-longest streak in poll history. 

Nebraska has the longest streak at 348 weeks (21 years, Oct. 12, 1981-Sept. 22, 2002) and Florida State is second with 211 weeks (12 years, Sept. 24, 1989-Nov. 11, 2001).

The Crimson Tide should tie Bobby Bowden’s Seminoles this season and surpass them in next year’s preseason poll. 

There are typically 16 polls in a season, counting preseason and final. At that rate, Alabama would pass the record Nebraska set under coach Tom Osborne in Week 5 of the 2029 season.

AP Top 25 

Team, Last week, Conference, Points

1 LSU (11-0) 1 SEC 1,537 (52) 

2 Ohio State (11-0) 2 Big Ten 1,486 (7)

3 Clemson (11-0) 3 ACC 1,440 (4)

4 Georgia (10-1) 4 SEC 1,347 

5 Alabama (10-1) 5 SEC 1,283 

6 Utah (10-1) 7 Pac-12 1,231 

7 Oklahoma (10-1) 8 Big 12 1,189 

8 Florida (9-2) 10 SEC 1,058 

9 Minnesota (10-1) 11 Big Ten 996 

10 Michigan (9-2) 12 Big Ten 913 

11 Baylor (10-1) 13 Big 12 910 

12 Penn State (9-2) 9 Big Ten 903 

13 Wisconsin (9-2) 14 Big Ten 791 

14 Oregon (9-2) 6 Pac-12 784 

15 Notre Dame (9-2) 15 Independent 701 

16 Auburn (8-3) 16 SEC 635 

17 Memphis (10-1) 18 American Athletic 535 

18 Cincinnati (10-1) 17 American Athletic 518 

19 Iowa (8-3) 19 Big Ten 510 

20 Boise State (10-1) 20 Mountain West 410 

21 Oklahoma State (8-3) 22 Big 12 266 

22 Appalachian State (10-1) 23 Sun Belt 206 

23 Virginia Tech (8-3) 25 ACC 147 

24 Navy (8-2) American Athletic 99 

25 USC (8-4) Pac-12 79 

Others receiving votes:

Iowa State 74, Virginia 38, Texas A&M 27, Air Force 22, SMU 9, Arizona State 4, Louisiana-Lafayette 1

USA Today Amway Coaches Poll 

LSU was still No. 1 after defeating Arkansas. The Tigers received 52 of 63 first-place votes. Ohio State remained at No. 2 with seven first-place votes. 

Clemson, Georgia and Alabama continue to round out the top five.

Team, Record, Points, First-place, Previous

1 Louisiana State 11-0 1561 52 1 

2 Ohio State 11-0 1510 7 2 

3 Clemson 11-0 1464 4 3 

4 Georgia 10-1 1351 0 4 

5 Alabama 10-1 1325 0 5 

6 Utah 10-1 1252 0 8

7 Oklahoma 10-1 1223 0 

8 Florida 9-2 1074 0 10 

9 Minnesota 10-1 1014 0 11 

10 Baylor 10-1 924 0 13 

11 Michigan 9-2 893 0 12 

12 Penn State 9-2 857 0 

13 Oregon 9-2 816 0 6 

14 Wisconsin 9-2 799 0 14 

15 Notre Dame 9-2 737 0 15 

16 Auburn 8-3 652 0 16 

17 Cincinnati 10-1 535 0 17 

18 Memphis 10-1 528 0 18 

19 Boise State 10-1 493 0 19 

20 Iowa 8-3 434 0 20 

21 Oklahoma State 8-3 256 0 23

22 Appalachian State 10-1 232 0 22 

23 Virginia Tech 8-3 123 0 NR 

24 Navy 8-2 110 0 NR 

25 Southern California 8-4 75 0 NR 

Dropped out: No. 21 Southern Methodist; No. 24 Texas A&M; No. 25 San Diego State.

Also received votes: Air Force 74; Iowa State 55; Virginia 32; Texas A&M 26; UL Lafayette 18; Southern Methodist 18; Wake Forest 5; San Diego State 4; Indiana 2; Hawaii 2; Temple 1.

FWAA-NFF Super 16 

The top five spots remained unchanged with LSU, Ohio State, Clemson Georgia and Alabama holding the same order.

Team, Points, First-place, Last week

1. LSU (11-0) 727 38 1

2. Ohio State (11-0) 693 7 2

3. Clemson (11-0) 648 1 3

4. Georgia (10-1) 579 4

5. Alabama (10-1) 552 5

6. Utah (10-1) 482 8

7. Oklahoma (10-1) 470 7

8. Minnesota (10-1) 353 11

9. Florida (9-2) 341 10

10. Baylor (10-1) 283 13

11. Penn State (9-2) 253 9

12. Michigan (9-2) 227 12

13. Oregon (9-2) 220 6

14. Wisconsin (9-2) 171 14

15. Notre Dame (9-2) 123 15

16. Auburn (8-3) 72 16

Others receiving votes: Memphis (25), Cincinnati (18), Iowa (8), Boise State (5), Texas (5), Oklahoma State (1).

