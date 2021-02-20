No. 6 Alabama Softball Sweeps Saturday Doubleheader over No. 8 LSU, Liberty

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama softball capped a Saturday doubleheader sweep with a 5-2 victory over conference rival No. 8 LSU at the Easton Bama Bash in Rhoads Stadium, improving to 7-0 on the season.

With 11 hits and four LSU errors, Alabama had opportunities to score more runs but struggled with timely hitting with runners in scoring position.

"Offensively I thought we just kept battling and battling and battling, and I think 12 hits is a lot against a really good team, so I was pleased with two wins," Alabama coach Patrick Murphy said.

(A bunt single by Elissa Brown was changed to an error after the game to lower the Tide's total hits from 12 hits to 11.)

Even with 10 runners left on base, the five runs produced by the offense were enough support for starting pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl. She pitched a complete game, allowing one earned run on 6 hits.

"I don't think she pitched her best game, but she gave us enough to beat a very good team," Murphy said.

The most clutch hit of the night came from Maddie Morgan in the bottom of the sixth with Alabama needing insurance runs. Morgan had a two-out RBI single to bring in pinch runner Kat Grill to put Alabama up 5-2.

Once again, Alabama scored in the first inning as Bailey Hemphill came home on a Bailey Dowling double. Kaylee Tow was thrown out at the plate trying to score on the same play.

The Tide had a 3-0 lead heading into the fifth inning where Kilfoyl faced some adversity for the first time in the game.

After allowing two hits and a sacrifice bunt, an LSU runner scored on an error from Kilfoyl, and the Tigers added another run on a fielder's choice to cut the deficit to 3-2.

The Alabama offense responded immediately in the bottom of the fifth when Tow came around to score on another LSU error after leading off the inning with a double. Tow continued her hot streak at the plate, adding another three hits and increasing her batting average to .583.

Alabama will face the Tigers again on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Game 1- Liberty

Earlier in the afternoon, for the second meeting in a row against the Flames, Alabama softball used an offensive outburst in the first inning to beat Liberty, this time 8-1.

On an afternoon where she was being honored for her senior day, Claire Jenkins started the game with a bang. Her three-run home run was part of a six-run first inning for the Crimson Tide.

"It's probably one of my favorite home runs for sure," Jenkins said. "Just knowing that a lot of my friends and family back home got to be here in person for it and all of my teammates were so excited for me. I felt the love and energy from everybody around me."

While Jenkins' home run highlighted the first inning, Alabama sent 11 batters to the plate including hits from Alexis Mack, Tow, Morgan and an RBI single from Brown.

Tow finished game one 2-3 with a home run, 3 RBIs and a walk.

After the opening inning, the Alabama offense did not score again until the Tow homer in the fifth inning. Sides added another insurance run in the sixth inning scoring on a wild pitch after a leading off the inning with a double.

Starting pitcher Montana Fouts gave up her first run of the year on a double from Liberty's Emily Sweat, but the Liberty batters had trouble all game catching up to her pitches. Fouts finished with a career high 13 strikeouts.

Krystal Goodman made her first appearance of the year in the circle to close out the game in the seventh inning and did not allow a hit.