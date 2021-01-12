Notebook: Landon Dickerson and Jaylen Waddle's Toughness on Display Versus Ohio State

MIAMI — University of Alabama center Landon Dickerson and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle didn't have to suit up in the Crimson Tide's 52-24 shellacking of Ohio State on Monday night inside Hard Rock Stadium.

They didn't have to take a single snap. They could've just watched from the sideline, cheering on their teammates. There was nothing else those two guys could do to boost their respective NFL Draft stock.

Their bodies had already taken enough damage this season.

Dickerson tore multiple ligaments in his knee during the final moments of the SEC Championship game against Florida just three weeks ago, while Waddle fractured his ankle back in October against Tennessee forcing him to miss the last seven games.

But they both battled and battled to recover and rehab from their injuries in order to play a role in Alabama's dominating victory over the Buckeyes to secure the Crimson Tide's 18th national championship.

Those two embody what coach Nick Saban meant when he called this team the "ultimate team" in postgame interviews.

Coming into this clash with Ohio State, Waddle was designated as a "game-time decision" and no one in their right mind thought Dickerson would suit up, much less play.

When the Crimson Tide emerged from the locker room pre-game, Dickerson was one of the first guys out of the tunnel, leading the charge wearing full-pads. He then went through warm-ups with backup signal caller Bryce Young like he expecting to play.

However, with the game in hand and Alabama on the brink of immortality, Dickerson checked in for Chris Owens and handled the last two snaps to Young as the confetti began to fall.

"With Landon, I don't know if I can disclose his full injury, but the guy, most people can't even walk after the time period where he's at," Jones said of the 2020 Rimington Trophy winner. "He's worked his butt off, too, in the last couple weeks to get back on the field. He kind of joked with me, he's like, I'm playing. He texts me every morning, 7:00 in the morning, I'm playing, Mac, I'm playing. Just to see him go in there and do that."

Maybe the greatest moment of the post-game celebration was Dickerson lifting Saban up on his shoulders, realizing the weight of what had just been accomplished.

"After the game, just being with him, us getting a little emotional, means a lot," Jones said. "Landon has been through a lot. Transferred schools, took a risk to come to Alabama. A lot of people said that Landon was going to be done with the injuries that he had but he just keeps fighting. And I love Landon Dickerson."

Then there's Waddle, whose impact was felt on the Crimson Tide's first drive, hauling in a 15-yard pass for a first down that led the way for running back Najee Harris to open the scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run.

"Just shows the commitment, how much he love his team," Alabama wide out DeVonta Smith said of his teammate Waddle. "Him just wanting to be out there, just doing what he can, give us everything he got. That was just the message, give us what you got, we'll take anything."

He caught all three passes that went his way for a total of 34 yards.

Crimson Tide linebacker Dylan Moses called Waddle and Dickerson's presence "motivating."

Even on social media throughout Monday evening, bellows from talking heads in the college football world and current NFL stars, questioned why Waddle was even on the field, insinuating that he needed to already declare for this spring's NFL draft.

But for Waddle and Dickerson, their efforts are a reflection of what this Alabama squad has displayed all season — a dedication to team over self.

"It was awesome," Jones said. "Waddle, to go through what he had to, rehabbed his butt off. Fought to just get in there and help the team. Smitty kind of went down, he was in there. It wasn't like one or two plays, he was in for the drives. I was super happy for him, man. That shows what type of person he is, to put literally his career and body on the line to help us out and help us to win a game. That means so much to everybody. I'm so proud of Waddle."

Jordan Battle Apologizes for Targeting Call

Early into the second quarter, Alabama safety Jordan Battle was called for a targeting penalty on Buckeyes tight end Jeremy Ruckert that led to his ejection.

Following the game, Battle released the following statement in a tweet:

As for his replacements, defensive backs Eddie Smith and Daniel Wright check into the game as the Crimson Tide held quarterback Justin Fields under 200 yards passing.

Battle recorded three total tackles before he left.

More on Smith's Dislocated Finger

Although he didn't play for the majority of the second half, Smith had already done his worst to the Ohio State secondary — 12 receptions, 215 yards, and three touchdowns in 30 minutes of action.

Afterwards, he revealed that it was a dislocated finger that kept him out over the final two quarters. Saban said that the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner could have gone back in had the finger been been put back into place.

"I told Smitty after the game, I said, You're the only player that I know that missed a whole half because of your finger," Saban said. "It was dislocated and they couldn't get it back in. If they'd have got it back in, he would have been fine. He actually wanted to play, we just didn't allow him to. He's a great competitor. I heard somebody say he set some kind of record in the first half of the game. Heavens knows what he would have done if he played the whole game.

"But you're talking about the ultimate warrior, ultimate competitor. I'm so happy for him that he was recognized as the best player in college football because I don't think anybody's done more for their team than he has for our team."

Tide-bits ...

The captains against the Buckeyes were Dickerson, offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, Smith, and Jones. Dickerson was the one who went to midfield for the coin toss.

Alabama is now 8-3 all-time in College Football Playoff games and has won three national championships since the format was founded in 2014.

The Crimson Tide's 31 first-half points were the most all-time in a half in a bowl game in school history.